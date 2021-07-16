Things to do in D-FW this weekend: July 15-18

From pancakes and booze to being thrown into the luchador ring, this weekend's events range in vibes.

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch a movie under the stars, taste some craft beer or catch a special show, there is plenty happening across the metroplex to keep you and your entourage entertained this weekend.

Keep it casual with a free happy hour performance or go big a late-night party. Either way, there is fun to be had.

Multiple Days

A Movie under the Stars

Enjoy the summer while you still can with an outdoor movie courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club out at Heritage Village this weekend. They're showing some classics, ranging from The Princess Bride to Goodfellas, plus some newer flicks too.

Showtimes vary, but they play each day this weekend. Click here for more details.

Lady A at Billy Bob's

Head out to Fort Worth Friday or Saturday to catch a performance from Lady A at Billy Bob's. The band performs at 10 p.m. both nights, but there will be opening acts starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the venue asks that guests plan to arrive early due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tickets start at $40.

Lucha Teotl

Watch ringside as a whole plotline plays out in front of you in this wrestling show.

"Dallas has never seen anything like this production," Chris Ramirez, the playwright, told WFAA ahead of the show's opening performance. He describes it as a "pro-wrestling play with multiple matches." Actors will perform alongside professional local luchadores in the bilingual theatrical narrative. The show runs from July 15 through July 24 at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas.

Tickets are $30 and are general admission.

Thursday

Patio Sessions with Justin Tipton

Enjoy some free music and lawn games during happy hour outside the Center Cafe at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas this Thursday as part of the venue's "Patio Sessions" series, which is hosted every third Thursday of the summer. Drinks and snacks will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. at the cafe, and admission is free.

Click here for more information about the artist and event.

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Summer in the City

Summer nights are perfect for sipping in the city, right? Head out to Deep Ellum to explore the shops with a glass of wine in hand this Thursday via the neighborhood's Wine Walk event.

Tickets are $15 if bought in advance online or $20 at the event and get you a limited edition, artist-designed wine glass to sip from. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and check-in is at 2650 Main St. Click here for more information.

Vitruvian Nights Live

Vitruvian Nights Live returns to the Vitruvian Park Amphitheater in Addison this Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks and outdoor games to welcome in the summer season.

The fun will be live every Thursday through Sept. 9, but this is the first event of the series, so it's worth checking out this free fun. The Spazmatics, a "New Wave 80s" band, will be performing this weekend. To see a full lineup and more details, click here.

Friday

Summer Happy Hours at The Kimbell

Take in some art and some libations during this weekly summer happy hour event at The Kimbell. Each Friday, the museum's cafe is open from 5 to 7 p.m. with wine, beer and snacks available for purchase.

Sit back, relax, and vibe with musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society while you sip, sip. For details, click here.

Lifewalk Virtual Beer Tasting by the Texas Ale Project

Enjoy a virtual beer tasting and support a good cause all at the same time with the Texas Ale Project this Friday.

The online tasting event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and participants can collect their kits anytime during Tap room open hours through Friday. Each kit, which costs $40, will include a mixed 6-pack of Texas Ale Project beers, a souvenir glass and a coupon. Plus, you can add tamales or chocolates into your kit as well.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit LifeWalk, an annual walk in Dallas that raises awareness and money for HIV/AIDS programs. Click here for more details.

Saturday

CorePower Rooftop Yoga, Brunch and Mimosas at HG Sply Co.

Start your weekend off right with some exercise... and some eats at HG Sply Co. afterwards. First you'll take a yoga sculpt class on the roof (so be sure to bring your mat, a towel, bottle of water, etc.) taught be staff from CorePower Yoga. Then, you get to enjoy mimosas and brunch from the restaurant below once you've worked up a sweat.

Tickets include class, brunch and the mimosas and are $30. Class starts at 10 a.m. and the brunch fun lasts until noon. Click here to sign up.

Murphy's Craft Beer Festival

Head out to Murphy Saturday for the 5th annual craft beer festival this Saturday starting 1 p.m. With craft beer tasting, Texas wine, live music and a kid zone, the festival will have something for everyone to enjoy. Multiple food trucks will be on-site, so when you're ready to pair something with the beer, you'll have plenty to choose from.

Tickets start at $32.

The Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Love breakfast for dinner? How about breakfast with booze? That's exactly what you'll get at this art show, which runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Deep Ellum this Saturday. Party with all-you-can-eat pancakes, live body painting, music and the art, of course, for a $15 admission fee.

More than 750+ pieces of artwork will be on display from over 100 local artists at The Deep Ellum Art Co., so if this sounds like you kind of event, click here.

Sunday

Zipline Day at the Heard

Head out to the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary this Sunday to try your hand at ziplining. The adventurous participants will climb a tree that is 23 feet tall to get to the platform before ziplining down 487 feet.

Each zipline ride costs $12, and guests can purchase multiple tickets if they'd like to go down multiple times. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. twice monthly. Click here to buy.

Spice Girls Drag Brunch

Want a truly unique experience? Here's the story from A to Z... If you wanna be in the best spot for Sunday brunch to spice up your life, look no further than Legacy Hall for a Spice Girls-themed drag show, cocktails and brunch.

Check-in starts at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon. You'll just need to say you'll be there by buying a ticket, which costs $45. Click here for more information.

WWE Money In The Bank

Got a wrestling fan in the fam? This one's for them. WWE is back on the road and is making a stop in Fort Worth at Dickie's Arena this Sunday with two Money in the Bank ladder matches, along with a series of other matches.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event that starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets begin at $29. Click here for more.

2021 Gold Cup games

Soccer fans, there are multiple opportunities to catch a match this Sunday as teams continue to play for a chance at the Gold Cup. Whether you want to watch in Frisco or Dallas, there are three different games happening Sunday night, so you have your pick of teams and times.