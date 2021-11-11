3 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Here's your round-up!

DALLAS — Texas Country Music Weekend

It's time for the third annual Texas Country Music Weekend.

The three-day affair features four events and 30 country music artists.

It's happening all weekend at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Alina Baraz concert at the House of Blues

If country isn't your thing, Alina Baraz is bringing her Alone with You tour to the House of Blues Dallas!

Doors open Sunday night at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

You can snag a ticket for just $60. Just make sure you have your vaccination card or a negative COVID test.

Pet adoptions

Looking for a new best friend?

The humane society of North Texas is hosting adoption events all weekend, starting Saturday morning at 10.