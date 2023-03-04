20 Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Music, mimosas, Mark Wahlberg & more

You've got festivals. You've got concerts. You've got a celebrity appearance.

DALLAS — Listen... (or read, I guess).

I know we usually find about 30 things to do in North Texas for the weekend, but a lot of what we found this time around has more than enough going on.

You've got a circus, and so much more.

But keep in mind, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is recovering from Thursday's severe weather, so keep an eye out for any event delays and/or cancellations.

Here's what we've got for the weekend:

Friday, March 3

Mark Wahlberg bottle signing (Dallas)

Actor Mark Wahlberg will be in Dallas on Friday to promote is new tequila brand, Flecha Azul.

He'll be signing bottles from 1-3 p.m. at the Spec's location along Highway 75 near Walnut Hill Lane.

Admission to the bottle signing is free, but fans are encouraged to arrive early. Last time there was a celebrity appearance along U.S. 75, there were lines wrapped around the store.

Saturday, March 4

Something about getting dressed up to down some mimosas sounds like so much fun! If you're on the same wavelength as me, grab your tickets and head down to Texas Live!

There will be custom mimosas at every venue, live music across the district, along with giveaway and brunch options to balance out the mimosas.

Tickets start at $20, all coming with your choice of mimosas, a pair of sunglasses, and an offer for $5 additional mimosas.

Cheers!

Sunday, March 5

Can the Mavs bounce back from their Tuesday game against the Pacers? You can see for yourself in Allen.

The HUB will host a watch party starting at noon on Sunday as they take on the Phoenix Suns.

The HUB is a family- and dog-friendly entertainment & restaurant venue with large open seating. They'll have a variety of food drinks and no reservation is required.

