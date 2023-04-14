Music, cans, Fright Flix and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

If you're looking for something to do other than the Texas-OU game or the State Fair in general, this one's for you.

DALLAS — I don't know about y'all, but I'm actually kind of excited to go outside this weekend. I'm not a fan of Wednesday night's severe weather, but at least it helped North Texas to actually feel like fall around here (or at closer to fall.)

On another note, I think it's safe to assume that just about everyone knows about the State Fair of Texasand the Texas-OU game this weekend. So outside of an event or two, I'm leaving that out of this event guide.

Here's a look at what else is going on this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 6

When you want to watch Halloween-themed movies, but you don't want to pay full price for a movie ticket ... who ya gonna call? EVO Southlake!

EVO's having a Fright Flix Halloween Series all this month with one daily discounted screening for a few spooky classics.

The movie they're showing changes every Friday. This upcoming week, they'll be screening Ghostbusters!

EVO will hold specialty screenings on Fridays for $10 a ticket. The Friday shows include dress-up parties and/or gifts for each moviegoer.

Any other day you go will be $5 a pop. All showtimes will be at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

According to the festival organizers, "Harambee" is Swahili for "all pull together," and that's exactly what's going to happen at (and around) the McDonald YMCA in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society is pulling together artists, musicians, slam poets, vendors and more. The Harambee Festival is also pulling families and the community together with a kid zone, a parade, and a Greek Stroll Off.

The entire festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a variety of performers in between.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The WFAA Daybreak team told you before about CANstruction when it was in Dallas. There's been another CANstruction competition going on in the Fort Worth area, and time's running out to see them for yourself!

There are multiple of man- and can-made sculptures at the North East Mall. The cans that were used for the sculptures will be donated to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The sculptures will be in place until the teardown at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's your last chance to vote for your favorite.

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Oct. 13-15)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.