Music, cans, Fright Flix and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — I don't know about y'all, but I'm actually kind of excited to go outside this weekend. I'm not a fan of Wednesday night's severe weather, but at least it helped North Texas to actually feel like fall around here (or at closer to fall.)
On another note, I think it's safe to assume that just about everyone knows about the State Fair of Texasand the Texas-OU game this weekend. So outside of an event or two, I'm leaving that out of this event guide.
Here's a look at what else is going on this weekend:
Friday, Oct. 6
When you want to watch Halloween-themed movies, but you don't want to pay full price for a movie ticket ... who ya gonna call? EVO Southlake!
EVO's having a Fright Flix Halloween Series all this month with one daily discounted screening for a few spooky classics.
The movie they're showing changes every Friday. This upcoming week, they'll be screening Ghostbusters!
EVO will hold specialty screenings on Fridays for $10 a ticket. The Friday shows include dress-up parties and/or gifts for each moviegoer.
Any other day you go will be $5 a pop. All showtimes will be at 7 p.m.
Other events
- Rocky Horror Picture Show (Dallas, multiple shows through Oct. 29)
- Friday Festivities at TX Whiskey's (Fort Worth, every Friday)
- Oktoberfest (Pottsboro, running until Saturday)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Arsenic and Old Lace (Garland, closing weekends)
- Grapevine Main Live (every Friday through Oct. 27)
- Cityline Live (Richardson, every Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28)
- Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party (Dallas, multiple dates)
- The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Dallas, Rated R, every weekend until Oct. 14)
- Silent Disco (Dallas)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Young Frankenstein (Plano, 13+, multiple shows through Oct. 15)
- History That Doesn't Suck (Dallas)
- Sunset Live! at Botanical Gardens (Grapevine, Friday & Saturday)
- Red River Weekend at The Rustic (Dallas, all weekend)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Måneskin concert (Irving)
- Dracula (Fort Worth, all weekend)
- The Playlist Concert Series (Dallas)
- Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Fort Worth, every Fri. & Sat.)
Saturday, Oct. 7
According to the festival organizers, "Harambee" is Swahili for "all pull together," and that's exactly what's going to happen at (and around) the McDonald YMCA in Fort Worth.
The Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society is pulling together artists, musicians, slam poets, vendors and more. The Harambee Festival is also pulling families and the community together with a kid zone, a parade, and a Greek Stroll Off.
The entire festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a variety of performers in between.
Other events
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, last day)
- Frisco Oktoberfest
- Cottonwood Art Festival (Richardson, Saturday & Sunday)
- TX Whiskey's Sippin' Saturdays (Fort Worth, 21+)
- DFW Italian Festival (Irving)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun until Nov. 11)
- Fort Worth Pickle Festival
- Oktoberfest at The Sons of Hermann Hall (Dallas)
- Shakespeare in the Park: King Lear (Dallas, Thurs.-Sat. until Oct. 15)
- STIRR Dallas Haunted Mansion Pop-Up (open through Oct. 31)
- Vibe Artisan Markets Dallas
- Deep End Pool Series (Dallas, every Saturday & Monday) - Use code "DeepEnd" for 50% off
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Professional Bull Riders Rattler Days (Fort Worth, all weekend) - "BOGO = 50% off tickets
- Parent Pass App Birthday Bash (Fort Worth)
- Q BBQ Fest (Dallas, Saturday & Sunday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Sister to Sister Fitness Festival (Cedar Hill)
Sunday, Oct. 8
The WFAA Daybreak team told you before about CANstruction when it was in Dallas. There's been another CANstruction competition going on in the Fort Worth area, and time's running out to see them for yourself!
There are multiple of man- and can-made sculptures at the North East Mall. The cans that were used for the sculptures will be donated to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
The sculptures will be in place until the teardown at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's your last chance to vote for your favorite.
Other events
- Autumn at the Arboretum (Dallas, every day until Nov. 5)
- Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
- PumpkinFest (Grapevine, every weekend day through Oct. 22)
- Sunset Sessions at Ruby Room (Dallas)
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Chuck E. Cheese Boo-tacular (open through Oct. 31)
- Bob n' Shop Market (Arlington, every weekend day)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Mental Health Programs w/ Foundation 45 (Dallas)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights (Arlington)
- Sleeping Panther Latin Night (Fort Worth, every Sunday)
- Pumpkin Nights (Arlington, every day until Oct 30)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Oct. 13-15)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Places to check out: