Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth: Music headliners, sports, more sports and festivals aplenty

We've got your weekend's plans covered. Come check out all of the stuff going on in DFW!

DALLAS — Concerts and festivals, galore!

There are a ton of fun things going on this weekend in the music and foodie scene, plus a busy sports schedule.

Also, keep the weather in mind! The WFAA weather team has been keeping an eye on rain chances for the weekend.

Here's what happening in North Texas:

Friday, June 2

The Rangers kick off their three-game home series against division foe Seattle Mariners on Friday, June 2! Friday's game is Lou Gerhig Day and there is a pre-game Happy Hour ($4 beers at Karbach Brewing Sky Porch). The first 15,000 fans will also receive a Rangers Pennant. You can buy tickets online here.

Other Friday events:

Saturday, June 3

The eSports and gaming convention descends on the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in downtown from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4! At the festival, experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, art, activities, expo, screenings and more.

You can buy tickets here.

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, June 4

Join Dallas Pride for part two of their Pride weekend festivities.

The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will start at 2 p.m., circling the Cotton Bowl through Fair Park.

There were over 150 entries for this year's parade. Be ready for floats, bands, costumes, and more.

PS: Be on the lookout for WFAA! We'll be riding along the parade route with Black Tie Dinner.

Other Sunday events:

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 9-11)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.