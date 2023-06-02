Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth: Music headliners, sports, more sports and festivals aplenty

DALLAS — Concerts and festivals, galore!
There are a ton of fun things going on this weekend in the music and foodie scene, plus a busy sports schedule.
Also, keep the weather in mind! The WFAA weather team has been keeping an eye on rain chances for the weekend.
Here's what happening in North Texas:
Friday, June 2
The Rangers kick off their three-game home series against division foe Seattle Mariners on Friday, June 2! Friday's game is Lou Gerhig Day and there is a pre-game Happy Hour ($4 beers at Karbach Brewing Sky Porch). The first 15,000 fans will also receive a Rangers Pennant. You can buy tickets online here.
Other Friday events:
- PAUL OAKENFOLD - Stereo Live Dallas
- Janet Jackson with Ludacris
- D.L. Hughley
- Taste Addison 2023
- Jessica Reedy with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
- San Antonio Missions at Frisco RoughRiders
- Ruel
- Lady A
- Stockyards Championship Rodeo
- DreamHack Dallas 2023
- Rebelution – Good Vibes Tour
- Comedian Heather McMahan
- David Lynch - A Complete Retrospective
- FemmeFest 2023
Saturday, June 3
The eSports and gaming convention descends on the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in downtown from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4! At the festival, experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, art, activities, expo, screenings and more.
You can buy tickets here.
Other Saturday events:
- Waxahachie Gun Show
- Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners – Nathaniel Lowe Silver Slugger Bobblehead Night
- WHAT SO NOT Presents "ANOMALY DJ Mode" - Stereo Live Dallas
- San Antonio Missions at Frisco RoughRiders
- FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
- Yoga at the Sound
- The Dallas by Chocolate Tour
- Saturday Sounds with DJs spinning at Commons Club
- Showtime Saturday: Magic Mike
- The Laurie Berkner Band
- David Lynch - A Complete Retrospective
- FemmeFest 2023
- The Dinner Detective
- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party – Lewisville
- Bishop Dunne Car Show
- Taste Addison 2023
- DeSoto Crawfish Festival
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concert Truck Residency
- Lone Star guns and knife show – Fort Worth
- 2023 Malcolm X Festival
- Hello Kitty Sanrio Pop Up Market
Sunday, June 4
Join Dallas Pride for part two of their Pride weekend festivities.
The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will start at 2 p.m., circling the Cotton Bowl through Fair Park.
There were over 150 entries for this year's parade. Be ready for floats, bands, costumes, and more.
PS: Be on the lookout for WFAA! We'll be riding along the parade route with Black Tie Dinner.
Other Sunday events:
- Bryson Tiller
- Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 and under) / Texas Rangers Hawaiian Shirt Night (first 15,000 fans)
- DreamHack Dallas 2023
- Sunday Cool Off at The Pool Club
- David Lynch - A Complete Retrospective
- Gandhi Kanakku Tamil Standup Comedy
- The Imps: Improv Show
- BeatStreet Poetry Live Sunday Social
- Sunday Matinee: Jimmy Wooten at The Wounded Ostrich
- Band Chirkutt - Music For A Cause
- Waxahachie Gun Show
- Diva Royale Drag Queen Show
- Lone Star guns and knife show – Fort Worth
- Goat Yoga @ Toyota Music Factory
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 9-11)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Looking for Pride Month events? Click here.