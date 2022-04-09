'Last Stop': The O'Jays' announces Dallas concert in farewell tour lineup

Tickets will be available this week for the group's performance featuring The Commodores. Their Dallas concert will be in September.

DALLAS — People all over Dallas... join hands... and get ready to start a love train. The O'Jays are planning to be in the city for their "Last Stop at the Love Train" farewell tour.

After more than 60 years of their "Sound of Philadelphia" formula, the R&B legends will start their last tour in Chicago on Thursday.

The group will be in the Music Hall at Fair Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, with The Commodores as their special guests. Tickets will be available for pre-sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, then they'll be available to everyone that same time on Friday.

The O'Jays consist of original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr. They've been singing together since they were kids and were with the O'Jays as the first Black vocal group to perform in U.S. arenas.

Eric Nolan Grant joined the duo in 1995 and they continue to chug through the music scene as icons.

The O'Jays shared on social media that Levert is currently recovering from a severe COVID case, so he won't be performing in the upcoming concerts. In the meantime founding member Mr. Smooth will take his place.

Sadly, our very own Eddie Levert caught a severe case of Covid while rehearsing for The Last Stop on The Love Train... Posted by The O'Jays on Friday, July 15, 2022

In addition to their hit song "Love Train," the group has had chart-topping singles like "I Love Music," "Darlin' Darlin' Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love)," and "Use Ta Be My Girl."