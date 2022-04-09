x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

'Last Stop': The O'Jays' announces Dallas concert in farewell tour lineup

Tickets will be available this week for the group's performance featuring The Commodores. Their Dallas concert will be in September.
Credit: Live Nation

DALLAS — People all over Dallas... join hands... and get ready to start a love train. The O'Jays are planning to be in the city for their "Last Stop at the Love Train" farewell tour

After more than 60 years of their "Sound of Philadelphia" formula, the R&B legends will start their last tour in Chicago on Thursday. 

The group will be in the Music Hall at Fair Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, with The Commodores as their special guests. Tickets will be available for pre-sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, then they'll be available to everyone that same time on Friday.

The O'Jays consist of original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr. They've been singing together since they were kids and were with the O'Jays as the first Black vocal group to perform in U.S. arenas.

Eric Nolan Grant joined the duo in 1995 and they continue to chug through the music scene as icons.

The O'Jays shared on social media that Levert is currently recovering from a severe COVID case, so he won't be performing in the upcoming concerts. In the meantime founding member Mr. Smooth will take his place.

Sadly, our very own Eddie Levert caught a severe case of Covid while rehearsing for The Last Stop on The Love Train...

Posted by The O'Jays on Friday, July 15, 2022

In addition to their hit song "Love Train," the group has had chart-topping singles like "I Love Music," "Darlin' Darlin' Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love)," and "Use Ta Be My Girl."

The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005. They were then honored with BET’s LifeTime Achievement Award in 2009. In 2013, they were inducted into The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Small surprise concerts to be held in Dallas-Fort Worth area