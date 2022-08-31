The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023

The rodeo will still be in Arlington, but it's moseying over to a different venue in the area for its 10th anniversary.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!

Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11.

Fans and athletes will have an immersive, arena-wide experience with a multitude of events. That includes The American Contender Tournament Finals, The American Performance Horseman, and star-studded music.

“This move to Globe Life Field is focused on providing fans and athletes a genuinely immersive, never-been-done western sports and culture celebration at one, world-class location,” said Joe Loverro, President of Teton Ridge Sports. “Since acquiring The American Rodeo last year, our ambition at Teton Ridge has been to elevate western sports to a national stage and build out this iconic event to live up to its namesake as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo.

The American Rodeo will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year.

It's an open competition format that rounds up top professional rodeo champions from the Regional Finals that'll take place in February. Those competitions will be in Utah, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

They'll then head to Arlington for a high-stakes showdown with a $1 million reward for the finest talent in western sports.

“Globe Life Field was designed to host major groundbreaking events, and The American Rodeo encompasses exactly that,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. “Our goal is to fill the calendar with thrilling events that bring new fans to Globe Life Field, and this event will not only bring rodeo enthusiasts to the area but also entertainment seekers as well."

Information for tickets and performers will be announced later this fall.