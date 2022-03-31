Sundance Square officials announce inaugural 'Fort Worth Art Fair'

The public is welcomed to come and enjoy the North Texas culture through art, music and food. General admission to the festival is free.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on the state of Sundance Square's central plaza.

Sundance Square officials announced Thursday its inaugural "Fort Worth Art Fair" (FWAF), an event committed to spotlighting local artists and musicians.

The four-day event – scheduled from April 7 to April 10 – will include a music lineup headlined by Grammy Award winning country music artist Clint Black, jazz vocalist Catherine Russell with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller, acclaimed pianist Shelly Berg, guitarist Dean Parks, bassist Nathan East, and drummer Gregg Field, Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander, and Grammy Award winning R&B and jazz singer Ledisi.

“Sundance Square is the heart of Fort Worth – a place where all are welcome. The plaza was built to showcase all things local and worthy of nationwide acclaim. Fort Worth is a supportive community for local artists, and a destination for art collectors,” said Sasha Bass, CEO of Sundance Square Management. “Supporting local art and music brings vitality to every community. It is integral that we support local and regional talent. Sundance Square is very proud to host an event in their honor.”

The announcement of the art and music festival comes one day after WFAA reported on the recent departures of Sundance Square businesses due to lack of business, including staple restaurant Reata. Since the start of 2020, at least 25 tenants have left Sundance Square, WFAA reported.

Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, a distinguished professor of urban planning at UCLA, told WFAA she believes Sundance’s struggles could impact all of downtown Fort Worth. She also said she thinks large weekly concerts and restaurant open houses could provide a much-needed spark that Sundance Square is currently lacking. To check out WFAA's report on the state of Sundance Square, click here.

Participating art galleries at the Fort Worth Art Fair will include Artspace111 & Love Texas Art, Art Tooth, Bale Creek Allen Gallery, Daisha Board Gallery, Dang Good Candy, Flatbed Press, and Pencil on Paper Gallery.

Here is a breakdown of all the musical performances:

Ginny Mac, Steve Story, Kristyn Harris, Kelly Willis, Calder Allen, and headliner Clint Black on Thursday, April 7

Robin Hackett, Dustin Welch, Jonathan Tyler, Jordan Whitmore, Bill Carter, Abraham Alexander, and headliner Ledisi on Friday, April 8

Gregory Newman Jazz Group, Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield, John Doe Trio, Noel Iverson Orchestra, Bukka Allen, and headlining act Catherine Russell & Steve Miller (with Shelly Berg, Dean Parks, Nathan East, and Gregg Field) on Saturday, April 9

Kirill Raskolenko and Alex Hand, Squeezebox Bandits, Tony Palos Trio, UNT Latin Jazz Lab Band, Rosie Flores and the Talismen, Brasuka, and Laura Latin with DanceMaker’s studio guest dancers on Sunday, April 10