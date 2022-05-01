RodeoHouston announces full entertainment lineup

Artists such as Cody Johnson, Bun B and George Strait are slated to perform.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the full 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup on Wednesday night.

Artists such as Cody Johnson, Bun B and George Strait had already been slated to perform. But even more stars were added to the lineup on Wednesday night.

In Bun B’s first H-Town Takeover Concert at the Rodeo, he’ll be performing with Houston's Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, Slim Thug and Lil' Flip and others.

“Houston’s hip-hop community is strong. We’re some of the most prolific artists in hip hop culture," Bun B said.

The countdown to Houston Rodeo has been on for, well, years.

“It’s been tough. There’s no question about it. I think everybody knows that. Certainly, as we move forward and come out of this, I think it just shows how much the show means to the community," President and CEO of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chris Boleman said.

And what a show 2022 will be. The rodeo lineup is packed with big names, including Tim McGraw, Ricky Martin, Journey and Gwen Stefani.

But now that we’ve got the concerts, what about COVID?

“Compared to where we were two years ago ... there are vaccines out there, we know that there are antibodies. There are all kinds of things ... masks ... to make sure we could do things in a safe way," Boleman said.

As of right now, Boleman said, there are no COVID measures in place.

“At this point, we’re not doing tests or proof of vaccines or anything like that. We’re just watching to see where we are, and we’ll see where we are six weeks from now," Boleman said.

He said they’ll continue to follow state orders and talk to medical experts, but Boleman said he doesn’t expect anything to be canceled.

“I don’t see that coming. We’re planning to have a full show. You’re seeing everything else happening around us. Across the street, you see the Rockets are playing games with fans. I just don’t see that happening," Boleman said.

Who is performing at RodeoHouston?

RodeoHouston's genre lineup goes as follows:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw

March 3: for King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover (featuring Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil Keke and more)

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

How much are tickets to RodeoHouston concerts?

Concert tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Tickets are available now for Cody Johnson and George Strait's headlining performances. As of Dec 9, 2021, ticket prices for Cody Johnson start at $20 while those for George Straight begin at $180 (without extra fees).

When does RodeoHouston begin and end?

The rodeo itself will run from Feb. 28 to March 20.

RodeoHouston BBQ cookoff

The upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."

In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.

The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.

Pre-RodeoHouston festivities

The pre-rodeo festivities begin on Friday, Feb 25 with the Rodeo Round-up and Go Texan Day.

All Houstonians are invited to attend this free event in downtown Houston, Friday, Feb. 25, at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee.

Attendees can enjoy live music, have their photo taken atop a Texas Longhorn steer and visit with rodeo volunteers representing the more than 100 committees to learn more about the event.