Feeling fancy? Catch country music legend Reba McEntire on tour in North Texas this fall

Reba is set to be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, Oct. 14.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Feeling fancy? Here’s your chance to catch country music legend Reba McEntire in concert this fall in North Texas!

The 14-time American Music Awards-winning artist and actress just announced her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour with special guest, country music singer Terri Clark. It’s set to kick off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, LA.

Her second stop – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, Oct. 14.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Reba expressed her excitement over the tour, saying, “I’m so excited to be heading back on tour this fall. We had so much fun in the spring, we just had to get back out there and do it again.”

Her special guest, Terri Clark, will open every show of the 17-city tour. She also took to social media to share the good news.

Clark is a three-time JUNO Award winner and is notably the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’s not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her,” Clark’s post read.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 15 on ticketmaster.com. For more information head to the Dickies website or reba.com for all the latest information.

The Oklahoma native has graced country music airwaves for over four decades, releasing 33 studio albums. Reba has 35 No. 1 hits over her career, including "Rumor Has It," "Does He Love You" and "If You See Him, If You See Her." Reba also garnered 24 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. This is the second-most No. 1 hits by a female artist behind Dolly Parton. She did surpass Parton as the female country artist with the most top 10 hits.

Recently, Reba released a special CD & DVD for a gospel album titled “My Chains Are Gone.”

Also, if you’re a fan of TikTok, her song “I’m a Survivor,” the theme song from her self-titled TV show, has probably flooded your timeline over the past year.