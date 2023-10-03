Countdown to the Oscars: Watch the award show on WFAA

Will it all come down to laundry and taxes?

DALLAS — There was a lot of excitement this year.

The race for Best Picture finally included blockbusters like "Avatar: the Way of the Water " and "Top Gun: Maverick." Even "Elvis" entered the building! They made the slate of nominees the highest-grossing of all time.It's also the first time two sequels are on the list.

Then, an Indie movie bubbled up and became the juggernaut favored to win Best Picture and more. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (laundry/taxes) has a leading eleven nominations. Writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also produced their film. They could pull off a hat trick: winning Picture, Director and Original Screenplay. If they do, "Everything" would be the ninth movie to achieve that feat.

So, what am I looking forward to?

First, how about the stars walking the new 'champagne-colored' carpet, replacing the red. It looks like the builder's grade stuff in my apartment!

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host, having handled the honors in 2017 and 2018 (the envelope debacle). Will the third time be the charm?

There's actually a "crisis team" assembling backstage (maybe it's the Avengers!) to handle any possible slaps to the host or other show snafus.

Here's a thought: enlist Hollywood heavyweights from North Texas as personal bodyguards! Who would mess with Trevante Rhodes (Mike Tyson in "Mike") and Jonathan Majors ('Dame' in "Creed III). And how awesome would they look?!

No doubt, Kimmel will poke fun at the carpet, the crisis team and probably, yes, Tom Cruise. Wouldn't it be sweet if 'T.C.' has the last laugh and earns Best Picture golden wings as a producer of "Maverick!" (Check out my other WFAA.com posts for discussions of the nominees in the main categories.)

I'll be watching, will you?