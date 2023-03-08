Oscar Movie Week: How you can watch nominated films this week in North Texas

DALLAS — If you're looking to catch up on all of the Oscar-nominated flicks before the award show Sunday, Cinemark might be able to help you out.
The theater company has kicked off its annual Oscar Movie Week, which is running from now until the award show on Sunday, March 12.
Anyone that buys their digital festival pass can watch all of the movies available for a one-time payment of $40. Pass holders can also get 50% off any size popcorn.
You could also pick a specific movie or two that you want to see and just pay for those movies only.
Select theaters will be showing all movies nominated for Best Picture:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Insherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
The short films nominated for best in Animation and Live Action will also be available. You can check out those nominees on the Oscars website.
Once you get your festival pass, here's are the North Texas locations where you can see all of the films in the running for some of the biggest awards in Hollywood.
The 95th Academy Awards are almost here! After catching up on the big nominees, you can watch the Oscars on WFAA New at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.