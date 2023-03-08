Who will win the Oscar for lead actor and actress?

The awarding of Oscars for Actor and Actress in a Leading Role might be real nail-biters. I think both will be close.

DALLAS — The guild awards are all behind us. It's time to hand out those awards season-ending gold statues Sunday night on ABC and WFAA.

The awarding of Oscars for Actor and Actress in a Leading Role might be real nail-biters. I think both will be close. Let's check out the nominees.

ACTOR

Nominated for Best Actor are: Austin Butler for "Elvis..." Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin..." Brendan Fraser in "The Whale..." Paul Mescal in "Aftersun..." and Bill Nighy for "Living."

Let's eliminate from the bottom.

Who doesn't love Nighy (everyone's favorite rock star from "Love Actually.")? At age 73, it's his first nomination, but the nod for "Living" is just a courtesy.

Pardon the rudeness, but I'm not sure why Mescal was even nominated. He was fine as the doting dad with underlying issues in "Aftersun," but if they were going to nominate a dad, why not Hugh Jackman in "The Son?"

Farrell had some early momentum for playing the shunned friend in "Banshees," but I don't think he'll win.

It's between Butler and Fraser. Fraser's heart beats through those 600 lbs. of prosthetics even though "The Whale" still seems like a play.

Let's face it, Butler WAS Elvis. Nobody could have done what he did as well as he did, and his commitment to the role over two to three years was astonishing.

To me, it's a toss-up. But Fraser won the Screen Actors Guild award, and Hollywood loves a comeback story. That's exactly what he represents.

Will win: Brandon Fraser

Should win: Austin Butler

ACTRESS

Nominated for Best Actress are: Cate Blanchett in "Tar..." Ana de Armas for "Blonde..." Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie..." Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans..." and Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Before you knock Riseborough's nomination for the movie that no one saw, the groundswell of support from fellow actresses was well-deserved. The British actress is remarkable as a West Texas alcoholic who's failed everyone in her life, but she has the least chance of winning.

De Armas was transcendent as a fictionalized Marilyn Monroe, but "Blonde" was not good, even offensive in places. The two have to coincide for a win.

To me, Williams's role as Spielberg's self-absorbed mother in "The Fabelmans" was a supporting one. Regardless, she served the film well but did not necessarily elevate it.

For this category, it's also down to two.

Cate Blanchett delivers the performance of her lifetime as a disgraced conductor in "Tar." Her two other wins were nine years apart, and this would continue the pattern. She's extraordinary! But Hollywood seems to have a quota for wins. Ask Meryl Streep.

This is Yeoh's first-ever nomination for versatile and complex work. "Everything" is nothing without her. It's her multiverse, we're just living in it.

Will win: Michelle Yeoh