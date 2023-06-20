WFAA, North Texas Food Bank team up for 3rd annual Nourish North Texas Telethon

Last year, the telethon raised enough money to provide more than 850,000 meals.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a report from last year's telethon.

WFAA and The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are teaming up again this year to host the 3rd Annual Nourish North Texas Telethon, presented by H-E-B.

The telethon – from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 27 – aims to raise awareness and funds to help provide healthy meals for neighbors across North Texas.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $350,000 to provide more than 1.05 million meals for North Texas families.

In the 13 counties served by the NTFB, there are more than 250,000 children (1 in 5) facing hunger – especially during the summer months when they don’t have access to free and reduced-cost meals provided by schools. The NTFB service area is the fourth in the nation in the number of food-insecure children out of the Feeding America service areas.

“All of us at WFAA are proud to partner once again with the North Texas Food Bank, on the third annual Nourish North Texas Telethon to help raise awareness and funds that feed children facing hunger in North Texas,” Brad Ramsey, president and general manager for WFAA said.

“We understand that it takes an entire community to address critical issues like food insecurity, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our viewers in helping close the hunger gap in North Texas."

Last year, the telethon raised enough money to provide more than 850,000 meals, and the goal for this year is to collect enough funds to provide over 1 million nutritious meals to children and their families.

Thanks to generous partners, donations of up to $175,000 will be matched, doubling the impact to help provide critical nourishment for North Texas Children facing hunger.

“With inflated food, gas, and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine, housing or utilities, we are so appreciative for the support of WFAA Channel 8 for once again collaborating with the North Texas Food Bank to host this telethon,” Trisha Cunningham, NTFB president and CEO said.

“Partners like WFAA, H-E-B, 4Change Energy, AmeriHealth Cartas, Charles Schwab, InTouch Credit Union, Bank of Texas, and Ryan are critical components of our efforts, and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their collaboration and generosity.”

To make a donation to the Nourish North Texas campaign and have your gift matched, go to www.ntfb.org/meals.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Name and logo recognition at the close of a segment cut in

Logo inclusion, alongside other sponsors in at least 1 marketing email for the event (NTFB database of over 50,000 people)

Opportunity to provide 20 virtual (or in-person) volunteers for donation collection (via a call center at WFAA or on Zoom)

Recognition in all digital materials and media: including social media

Provide volunteers for a 2-hour shift (20 volunteers total)

Brand recognition via zoom backgrounds if applicable as well as team t-shirts (provided by sponsors)

Recognition on social media via NTFB “thank you” post