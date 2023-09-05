All About Mom: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Celebrate the motherly figure in your life!

DALLAS — It's all about the moms this weekend! Whether that's your mother, a motherly figure, mother of your own children, your godmother, your older sister that was forced to be your part-time parent (may or may not be speaking from experience), or any other woman in your life, make sure you let her know how much she means to you.

If you don't have any Mother's Day plans, North Texas is here to help.

If you're also looking for non-Mother's Day events, North Texas is still here to help.

Whatever you plan to do, keep the forecast in mind! WFAA's weather team is expecting rain all weekend.

Here's a look at what's happening in DFW:

Friday, May 12

Free Bouquets for Mom (Irving)

A little birdie told me there will be free flowers available at the Toyota Music Factory.

Head to the Texas Lottery Plaza at 5:30 p.m. and look for the Toyota Tundra-turned flower shop to pick up a bouquet. They'll be open while supplies last.

Other events on Friday

Saturday, May 13

Raise your hand if the mother figure in your life is a shopaholic ✋.

On her special day, she deserves to shop 'til she drops... and a couple mimosas could help with that!

The Shops at Park Lane is having a Mother's Day Shop & Sip event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. In addition to your regular shopping, enjoy some live music, sip stations throughout the center, a cookie photo booth and more.

Pick up some treats at the Sip & Shop between CAVA and Starbucks on Park Lane North.

Other Mother's Day events on Saturday

Other events on Saturday

Sunday, May 14

Mother's Day (everywhere)

Of course, there's a literal motherload of Mother's Day events on Sunday.

With all of the events happening in North Texas, you could shower your mom with food, free mimosas, chocolate and music (Boyz II Men included)!

Other events on Sunday

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 19-21)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.