All About Mom: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — It's all about the moms this weekend! Whether that's your mother, a motherly figure, mother of your own children, your godmother, your older sister that was forced to be your part-time parent (may or may not be speaking from experience), or any other woman in your life, make sure you let her know how much she means to you.
If you don't have any Mother's Day plans, North Texas is here to help.
If you're also looking for non-Mother's Day events, North Texas is still here to help.
Whatever you plan to do, keep the forecast in mind! WFAA's weather team is expecting rain all weekend.
Here's a look at what's happening in DFW:
Friday, May 12
Free Bouquets for Mom (Irving)
A little birdie told me there will be free flowers available at the Toyota Music Factory.
Head to the Texas Lottery Plaza at 5:30 p.m. and look for the Toyota Tundra-turned flower shop to pick up a bouquet. They'll be open while supplies last.
Other events on Friday
- Magic Mike Live (Dallas, running until June 11)
- The Other Art Fair at Dallas Market Hall
- Jurassic Quest (Fort Worth)
- AT&T Byron Nelson (McKinney, all weekend)
- Sweet Escape art and cocktails at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas)
- Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Fort Worth)
- If It Don't Feel Like 90's RnB (Dallas)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until May 26)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (every Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- King George: A Tribute to George Strait (Denton)
- Tails & Tunes at Mutt's Canine Cantina (Dallas and Fort Worth)
- Led Zeppelin tribute show (Frisco)
- Val Halen Tribute: In Halen (Plano)
- Poetry on the Patio (Dallas)
- Holy Rave Tour (Fort Worth)
- Midnight Bullfighting (Fort Worth)
Saturday, May 13
Raise your hand if the mother figure in your life is a shopaholic ✋.
On her special day, she deserves to shop 'til she drops... and a couple mimosas could help with that!
The Shops at Park Lane is having a Mother's Day Shop & Sip event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. In addition to your regular shopping, enjoy some live music, sip stations throughout the center, a cookie photo booth and more.
Pick up some treats at the Sip & Shop between CAVA and Starbucks on Park Lane North.
Other Mother's Day events on Saturday
Other events on Saturday
- Boozy Cauldron Cocktail Experience (Dallas)
- Dallas Cowboys Tacos & Tunes Festival (Arlington)
- Strassen Beerfest DFW (Arlington)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, 21+ every Saturday until July 29)
- Neon Paint EDM Party (Dallas)
- Mimosa Bar at Legacy Hall (Plano, Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- FC Dallas vs Austin watch party (Plano)
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers (concert & afterparty, Plano)
- Monster Truck Wars (Dallas, two Saturday shows)
- Professional Bull Riders World Finals (Fort Worth, Weekend 1)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- The Night Brunch at Eso Mimosa Bar (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving)
Sunday, May 14
Mother's Day (everywhere)
Of course, there's a literal motherload of Mother's Day events on Sunday.
With all of the events happening in North Texas, you could shower your mom with food, free mimosas, chocolate and music (Boyz II Men included)!
- Mamas & Mimosas at Pegasus City Downtown (Dallas)
- Free flowers from Farmersville Police Department
- Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Boyz II Men concert: A Celebration for Mom (Grand Prairie)
- Brunch and Neo Soul Sundays: Mother's Day Edition (The Colony)
- Chocolate, music, photos at Reunion Tower (Dallas)
- Mother's Day Market & Brunch (Fort Worth)
- "Gracias Mamá": A Mother's Day Concrt (Arlington)
- Taste of Guadalajara at La Chingona (Fort Worth)
- "Mama Mia!" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at Rooftop Cinema Club (Fort Worth)
- Brunch with free mimosas for moms at Sidecar Social (Dallas)
- Other Mother's Day ideas
Other events on Sunday
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Sunday Service - Rooftop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
- Living Dead Queers at Three Links (Dallas)
- Free workout with Camp Gladiator at Fabletics University (Fort Worth)
- Sundae Fundae - Mad Mike's Ride with Trek Bicycle Arlington North
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie, running until May 29)
NOTE: The following video was uploaded on April 7
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 19-21)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.
