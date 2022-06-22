Two Texas concerts added to Lil Nas X's 'Montero' world tour

The musician's fans have been begging him on social media to add a Texas venue to his lineup. He'll be taking his horse to the Lone Star State in October.

TEXAS, USA — No, you're not dreaming. The Industry Baby's coming to Texas!

Lil Nas X has added two concert dates specifically for his fans in the Lone Star State.

The "Call Me By Your Name" singer announced his world tour on social media months ago, but a Texas concert is what a lot of fans really wanted. It was one of the many places that people have been begging him to come to.

Before that, he already had venues booked in Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and other international locations.

Tickets have already been on sale for other dates of the "Long Live Montero" world tour. Those who want to go to either (or both) of the Texas concerts will have to wait until at least 10 a.m. Thursday to try and scoop some presale tickets.

All tickets will be available that same time on Friday.

Lil Nas X (whose first name is Montero) will take his horse to the 713 (Houston) on Tuesday, Oct. 11. In fact, he'll be at the 713 Music Hall.