Here's where, when and how you can celebrate Pride Month in North Texas

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in New York. There are plenty of events scheduled in DFW throughout the month.

DALLAS — Summer has (unofficially) started, June is here and Pride Month is upon us!

According to the Library of Congress, LGBTQ+ Pride is celebrated in June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York. History.com says police raided gay bars often, but patrons sparked a riot one night at the Stonewall Inn.

The riot then turned into "Gay Pride Day," then what's now known as Pride Month. LGBTQ+ people and allies spend all of June celebrating how far they've come and look at what needs to be done now.

The Dallas-Ft. Worth area has plenty of opportunities to show up and show out for the LGBTQ+ community.

Note: Many events not seen in the following list can be found on other websites, like the Dallas Pride event calendar and Eventbrite.

City of Dallas Pride Kick-Off

City of Dallas officials will be declaring the start of Pride Month with an unveiling of their Pride Flag. There will be two celebrations on Wednesday, June 1: one for 8 a.m. at Dallas Love Field, and one for noon at City Hall Plaza.

Silver Pride Coffee and Conversation

LGBT and allied seniors are welcome for coffee and conversation with the Silver Pride Project. The Project started in 2017 to support and meet the growing needs for LGBT seniors such as equality in health care, housing, and decreasing social isolation.

Coffee and Conversation will be on Wednesday, June 1 from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Grauwyler Library.

Dallas Pride Festival & Parade

Dallas Pride is returning to Fair Park for their annual Music Festival on Saturday, June 4, then a Parade on Sunday, June 5

The Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday starting at the Coliseum. The parade itself will be free. Parking in the State Fair Lots will be $10, and there will be food trucks and vendors.

Pride in Bloom

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is celebrating Pride Month in the garden!

Pride in Bloom will be on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In addition to a Pride Pop-up Market and a floral wall, there will be live music performed by Scott Ayers (12-2 p.m.) and the Lake Highlands School of Music (2 p.m.).

Guests can also visit new Birds in Paradise-themed murals by artists MOM and Will Heron. One huge highlight will be a pair of 13-foot-tall floral peacocks with tails measuring over 36 feet across.

You're more than welcome to bring your own picnic as you celebrate Pride Month with friends and family.

Save the Date! Join us for Pride in Bloom this June 11. Visit our Pride Pop-up Market, see custom murals from Will Heron... Posted by Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Friday, May 20, 2022

Dallas Southern Pride: Juneteenth Unity Weekend

Dallas Southern Pride will have their Juneteenth Unity Weekend from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. It's an annual celebration for Black LGBTQ+ people to celebrate their contributions to Black and American culture, liberation and community.

Unity Weekend will have plenty of events, as always. There will be the Juneteenth Unity Festival and pool party featuring performances from the City Girls, Saucy Santana, Moneybagg Yo. The event will be on Saturday, June 18 from 5-9 p.m. at the Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center.

The festival weekend also includes club events, parties and The Emancipation Ball.

Dallas' own Erica Banks and Yella Beezy are also set perform at the Mega Party at 10 p.m. Saturday at Amplified.

The weekend will end with a Sunday signature brunch hosted by Kirk Myers-Mill, president of Dallas Southern Pride.

"Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” said Myers-Hill. “The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together.”

Over 20,000 people across the U.S. are expected to show up. As of May 31, the only tickets available are general admission for $25.

Pride Block Party with Dallas Arts District

The Dallas Arts District will host the 2022 Pride Block Party with the Dallas Museum of Art, the Crow Museum of Asian Art and the Nasher Sculpture.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

It'll be their first fully in-person block party since 2020. There was a hybrid version last year with in-person performances and virtual programming. This year, they're coming back with a bang as the largest Pride event in Downtown Dallas.

There's a full schedule of events that'll keep the party going until midnight. It includes dance parties, board games, drag shows, presentations and performances by Mr. & Mrs. Dallas Southern Pride and Tommie Ross.