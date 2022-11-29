RodeoHouston adds another performer to 2023 concert lineup

Louisiana native Lauren Daigle appeared on "American Idol" twice. Her career soared in 2018 with her triple platinum hit "You Say."

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2.

Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Her platinum debut album "Light of the World" produced three No. 1 songs, "O'Lord," "First" and "Trust in You," which was nominated for a Grammy. Daigle's career soared in 2018 with her triple platinum hit "You Say." It was the longest-running No. 1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

Daigle grew up surrounded by blues and Cajun music in her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. She attended Louisiana State University and was a contestant on American Idol in 2010 and 2012.

Tickets for Daigle's performance go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Parker McCollum to open 2023 Rodeo

McCollum became a RodeoHouston fan favorite after performing for a crowd of 73,243 last year, the fourth highest-paid concert attendance in 2022, according to HLSR.

His first big hit was “Pretty Heart," which went platinum.

“I want to have Luke Bryan success, singing Chris Knight-caliber songs,” Parker said. “To have longevity, you can’t sacrifice integrity to get on the radio. People know the difference, look at Willie, look at Strait. I knew I could do Texas and never leave, or come to Nashville and do the pop-country thing. My goal is to ride the middle.”

Tickets for his show and season tickets are already on sale at rodeohouston.com.

RodeoHouston said the rest of the concert lineup for the event that runs through March 19 will be announced later.