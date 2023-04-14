Labor Day Weekend events in DFW: Jazz, Tailgating, Santa, brunches and more

We put in the labor to help your Labor Day Weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — And just like that, we've reached the end of Summer 2023.

Labor Day Weekend is here to help us end the season with a bang. And why put in the labor to find things to do when WFAA does it for you, even for a four-day weekend?

The heat's bringing a bang of it's own with its return to the triple digits. As always, whatever you decide to do, try to keep your cool.

Here's a look at what's going on this Labor Day Weekend:

Friday, Sept. 1

Let loose all weekend at the 6th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival hosted by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. It's all happening at the Hutching Convention Center.

The lineup includes a musical salute to the late Tina Turner, performers like Lalah Hathaway and Musiq Soulchild, and back-to-back shows from young & upcoming artists.

There will also be three after parties happening each day at the AC, Aloft Hotel, and Omni Dallas hotels.

Ticket prices start at about $90 for a single day pass.

🔥 Don't miss our hotel after parties 🌟 Experience the ultimate Labor Day getaway at @tbaalriverfrontjazzfestival! 🎟️ Visit www.Ticketmaster.com or 📞 CALL the box office at 214.743.2400. #LaborDayWeekend #Jazz #TBAAL #LiveMusic Posted by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc. on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Other events

🌟 Get ready to celebrate National Gyro Day this Friday! 🎉 Brace yourself for a mouthwatering grilled chicken gyro... Posted by Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe on Monday, August 28, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2

If you're looking for a fun spot to watch TCU on Saturday, TX Whiskey's got you covered! The distillery is celebrating College Football Season and National Tailgating Day with a tailgate of their own.

They'll have a DJ, food trucks, and TX Whiskey infused popsicles along with yard games and a stream of Horned Frogs' first home game.

Tickets cost about $12 each with tax. That'll give you admission to the event and one drink ticket to use at the TX Tavern Bar.

Other events

THIS WEEK AT LEGACY HALL || ⁠ ⁠ ⚾8/28: Texas Rangers Watch Party ⁠ 🎤8/28: Monday Night Karaoke ⁠ 🎶8/29: R&B Hip Hop... Posted by Legacy Hall on Monday, August 28, 2023

Sunday, Sept. 3

Santa at JadeWaters Resort Pool (Dallas)

I usually don't like talking about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, but some cool thoughts might help beat this heat.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make a poolside appearance at the Hilton Anatole's JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex. They'll be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. before heading back to the North Pole.

You'll have to either stay at the Hilton or get a day pass (which will be limited) to see the Clauses. You can take photos with them at a Christmas-themed cabana and pick up a present and treat.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND🇺🇸 is a couple of days away and we are ready!🎉 Delicious food and beverage options, movies on the lawn,... Posted by Hilton Anatole Dallas on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Other events

✨ Labor Day: Live & Loud GA & GA 4-Pack tickets are still available ✨ Plus, all GA tickets now have access to theater... Posted by Southfork Ranch on Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day brunches (multiple locations)

Nothing starts off a day off of work than sleeping in late and getting brunch. A few spots in DFW are hoping to help to start your Labor Day right.

Other events