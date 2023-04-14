Labor Day Weekend events in DFW: Jazz, Tailgating, Santa, brunches and more

DALLAS — And just like that, we've reached the end of Summer 2023.
Labor Day Weekend is here to help us end the season with a bang. And why put in the labor to find things to do when WFAA does it for you, even for a four-day weekend?
The heat's bringing a bang of it's own with its return to the triple digits. As always, whatever you decide to do, try to keep your cool.
Here's a look at what's going on this Labor Day Weekend:
Friday, Sept. 1
Let loose all weekend at the 6th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival hosted by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. It's all happening at the Hutching Convention Center.
The lineup includes a musical salute to the late Tina Turner, performers like Lalah Hathaway and Musiq Soulchild, and back-to-back shows from young & upcoming artists.
There will also be three after parties happening each day at the AC, Aloft Hotel, and Omni Dallas hotels.
Ticket prices start at about $90 for a single day pass.
Other events
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- WOB Bar & Kitchen DJ Night with $6 shot specials (The Colony, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.)
- Wear Your College Colors Day at TX Whiskey (Fort Worth)
- DSO presents "Amedeus: Live in Concert" (Dallas, all weekend)
- Led Zeppelin 2 (Dallas)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Rooftop 1st Friday Night Vibes at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire (Dallas)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (open through Saturday)
- Dallas Laser Pool Party and After Party
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, open until Sept. 30)
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, Tues-Sat until Oct. 7)
- 90s tribute show (Plano)
- High school football: Heritage HS vs. Independence HS (Frisco)
- 35th anniversary of Danzig (Irving)
- Los Tigres del Norte (Grand Prairie)
- Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Fort Worth, Fri.-Sun.)
- Four Day Weekend improv show (Fort Worth)
- Wines & Spirits tasting at PGA Frisco
- $7 Gyro meal at Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe (multiple locations)
Saturday, Sept. 2
If you're looking for a fun spot to watch TCU on Saturday, TX Whiskey's got you covered! The distillery is celebrating College Football Season and National Tailgating Day with a tailgate of their own.
They'll have a DJ, food trucks, and TX Whiskey infused popsicles along with yard games and a stream of Horned Frogs' first home game.
Tickets cost about $12 each with tax. That'll give you admission to the event and one drink ticket to use at the TX Tavern Bar.
Other events
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour with Eric Dlux (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Barbie and Ken Bollywood Night (Dallas)
- Hoedown Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Arcangel concert (Irving)
- Waxahachie Gun Show (Sat & Sun)
- Dallas Mimosa Walk: Labor Day Weekend White Party
- Fort Worth Gun Show (Sat. & Sun)
- Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
- 90s Night & Silent Dance Party (The Colony)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- High school football: Legacy Christian Academy vs The Oakridge School (Frisco)
- Silent Disco at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, 21+)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Bill Maher live (Grand Prairie)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Texas Freedom Fest (Prosper)
- Karol G concert (Dallas)
- Community Beer Cycling (Dallas)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Punktoberfest at Lakewood Brewing (Garland)
- We Them Grays Disney Show (Plano)
Sunday, Sept. 3
Santa at JadeWaters Resort Pool (Dallas)
I usually don't like talking about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, but some cool thoughts might help beat this heat.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make a poolside appearance at the Hilton Anatole's JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex. They'll be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. before heading back to the North Pole.
You'll have to either stay at the Hilton or get a day pass (which will be limited) to see the Clauses. You can take photos with them at a Christmas-themed cabana and pick up a present and treat.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Labor Day Weekend Luau (Plano)
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Brew Ha! Ha! comedy showcase (Fort Worth)
- KevOnStage & Tony Baker: The Bald Brothers Tour (Dallas)
- Cocktails For A Cause (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Wake-N-Bake Brunch (Richardson, 21+)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights (Arlington)
- The Pinknic (Arlington)
- One Team Scavenger Hunt (Fort Worth, multiple dates)
- Sleeping Panther Latin Night (Fort Worth, every Sunday)
- Labor Day Lounge Party (Arlington)
- Bob N' Shop Market (Arlington, every weekend)
- Labor Day Live & Loud with Emerald City Band (Parker)
Monday, Sept. 4
Labor Day brunches (multiple locations)
Nothing starts off a day off of work than sleeping in late and getting brunch. A few spots in DFW are hoping to help to start your Labor Day right.
Other events
- Science Behind Pixar exhibit (Dallas)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, everyday)
- The Great Disco (Fort Worth)
- Fort Worth Stockyards Tour (multiple dates)
- Sunset Sessions at Ruby Room (Dallas, 21+)
- Open Mic Mondays (Dallas)
- Pool Party at Crowne Plaza Hotel (Dallas)
- Melody Mondays - Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats (Dallas, every Monday)
- Yoga and Meditation at Arts Mission Oak Cliff (every Monday & Saturday)
- "Living Free" art exhibit (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Rooftop Pool Party at CANVAS Hotel (Dallas, every weekday)
- Uptown Eats! Trolley Tour (Dallas, every Monday & Tuesday)
- JFK Food & Culture Tour (Dallas, every day)
- Creative dumpling-making competition (Dallas)
- Labor Day Adult Field Day (Addison)
- R&B Bingo and Karaoke Mondays (Carrollton)
- Music Bingo (Richardson, every Monday)
- Learn @ Lunch: When in Rome (Plano)
- Free Monday Madness at The Wing Mac Frankford (Dallas)
- Wacky Waxahachie Scavenger Hunt (every day)
Other upcoming events: