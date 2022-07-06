Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to Texas: Here's when and where

The stand up comic and movie star will be on tour for the first time in four years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — Texas, it's time for a reality check.

Kevin Hart is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" to Texas, and there are multiple shows throughout the month of August for Texans to snag some tickets.

It's been four years since Hart last went on tour. Hart will visit 30 cities across the United States, including all of Texas' four largest metros: Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Hart will play seven shows in the Lone Star State.

Here is a list of the Texas tour dates:

August 4 and August 5: Toyota Center, Houston

August 7: Moody Center, Austin

August 10: AT&T Center, San Antonio

August 11 and August 12: American Airlines Center, Dallas

August 13: AT&T Center, San Antonio