Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to Texas: Here's when and where

TEXAS, USA — Texas, it's time for a reality check.
Kevin Hart is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" to Texas, and there are multiple shows throughout the month of August for Texans to snag some tickets.
It's been four years since Hart last went on tour. Hart will visit 30 cities across the United States, including all of Texas' four largest metros: Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Hart will play seven shows in the Lone Star State.
Here is a list of the Texas tour dates:
- August 4 and August 5: Toyota Center, Houston
- August 7: Moody Center, Austin
- August 10: AT&T Center, San Antonio
- August 11 and August 12: American Airlines Center, Dallas
- August 13: AT&T Center, San Antonio
For ticket information, visit Hart's tour website here.