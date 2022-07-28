The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Dallas

Calling all Dallas dinosaur lovers!

DALLAS — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!

Dinosaur-loving Dallasites ... we have the perfect event for you this weekend.

Starting on Friday, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" descends on DFW with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.

"Jurassic Quest" is a three-day event coming to Centennial Hall in Fair Park.

According to the event page, you'll be able to see a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot long Megalodon.

Other attractions at the event include, but are not limited to: a live interactive Raptor show, "The Quest" interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, a "Triceratots" soft play area and more.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 for seniors and $22 for kids and adults. You can reserve tickets online at www.jurassicquest.com to ensure desired date and time, or buy them on-site. Times to buy tickets range from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Keep in mind the more popular times will sell out, so you'll need to act fast in order to secure a desirable time slot.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.