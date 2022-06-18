Gertrude Saterfield said she's been celebrating Juneteenth for years. It's a holiday representing the long way she and her family have come over the years.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association held its 70th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

The theme for the event: “Continuing to Share the Journey of Juneteenth and Freedom.”

Gertrude Saterfield is a long-time Georgetown resident, and she's been celebrating Junteeth since she was young.

"It was the time of the year, and we always knew it was going to be blessed," she said. "And it was when I was able to get something new to wear."

It's a holiday she and her family have always taken seriously. As a Black woman, she wants to be sure to share her ancestor's stories. She knows what they went through and acknowledges that society has come a long way since then.

"My great-great-grandfather... grandpa Jim," she said. "He ran out from his slave master. He was hiding in a cave."

Saterfield said it took him a while to realize the Union soldiers had landed at Galveston, the Civil War was over and slavery had ended.

"He thought he'd be arrested if he came out of the cave," said Saterfield.

Alma Allen-Johnson is with the Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Juneteenth planning committee. She also talks about how much progress has been made since the 1800s and highlights the importance of events like this one.

"A day to reflect and to appreciate the African American culture," said Allen-Johnson. "It's not also just for African Americans. It's for all of us to celebrate as a community and as people in the State of Texas and everywhere."

