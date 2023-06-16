Juneteenth 1865-2023: Freedom to learn

Example video title will go here for this video

Juneteenth 2023 dives into education before, during and after slavery; the creation of HBCUs, its significance, and how Juneteenth is being taught today.

"There were entities...educating African Americans, and those entities became later known as our historically Black colleges..."

“This was a time of hope for lots of people after what they had gone through.”

“It’s always a story about what they don’t have instead of the kinds of talents that they actually did have.”

To know an HBCU is to know homecomings, marching bands, step shows, and more importantly – culture. To celebrate HBCUs and the history of Black education, we have to take a look back at how it all got started, which for some, could be a hard story to digest.

Over the years, many Black Americans, and people of other races, have decided to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps and attend an HBCU, which has provided the campuses with exposure.

“Our nation wasn’t ready for people of African descent to study with white Americans,” she said.

TSU professor Dr. Karen L. Kossie-Chernyshev said the history of HBCUs is directly related to racism and segregation.

PVAMU is a direct result of Juneteenth. Once enslaved Black Americans in the South found out they were free, the land PVAMU sits on went from a plantation to providing them an education.

The last enslaved Black Americans were told they were free in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth. The birth of two of the biggest HBCUs in the country came soon after -- Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University .

When there is low enrollment, specifically for historically black colleges -- also known as HBCUs -- there are fewer resources and funding available for the institutes that paved the way for many freed slaves to receive an education.

Due to the lack of resources, finances and a multitude of other external factors, many Black Americans don’t have the opportunity to take advantage of a higher education. For example, only 35% of Black Americans have associate degrees or higher, and Black student enrollment has also declined over the last 10 years, according to a Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2023 State of Higher Education study .

Because Black Americans were held back from freedom during slavery, it also held them back from education, and to this day, the Black community is still feeling the ramifications.

“So many things have been left out of our textbooks, and it is important that we fill in those gaps by telling the rest of the story.”

This piece of history paints a different picture of Black people, showing they were valuable far before that characteristic trait was taken from them.

Pivotal because Estevanico had a talent for languages, like many Africans. Estevanico used that talent to become a translator for Europeans, Spanish and Native American tribes he and those aboard the shipwrecked boat encountered.

“He came as an enslaved man, but because of circumstances, ended up being pivotal to the survival of a group of people after shipwreck,” Gordon-Reed said.

Estevanico was a linguist who came to Texas in the 1520s.

One of those people was Estevanico, who is considered to be the first African to come to North America.

“African people, because they lived in areas where there were lots of different languages, there's not one language, they were good at that,” Professor Annette Gordon-Reed said. “And they very often served as translators and guides, among Native Americans…so that's not something you think of when you think about enslaved people.”

As more Black people were forced to enter the slave trade, their native languages were lost and they were forced to learn English and other religions that they weren’t accustomed to.

“From Africa, we get math, science, language and culture,” said Galveston historian Sam Collins. “All of these things that were lost in the transatlantic slave trade. So there was so much success and accomplishment, and achievement.”

Before Black people were forced to migrate to America, they lived a prosperous life on the continent of Africa.

A secret education : “We were forbidden to read..."

Centuries later, Africans from countries like Ghana and Nigeria quickly picked up the English language because they were forbidden to speak in their native tongue and could be punished for doing so.

Though they could now speak English, it was dangerous for other people to know that they could read and write, forcing many Africans to learn English in secret.

“We were forbidden to read, but some of us thought we couldn’t read, I’m sure,” said former Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons “But when you start to read, that opens up an entire world to you about who you can be and what life is like elsewhere.”

An idea that slave owners didn’t want Africans to know about, let alone acquire.

“Absolutely a power move,” Gordon-Reed said. “It’s hard to control people when they can read, when they’re literate, and certainly, if they can write as well. Those skills together will create a thirst for knowledge. The more you learn, the more you want to learn and they wanted a workforce that was closed off as much as possible.”

In 1831, Nat Turner led one of the biggest slave rebellions in U.S. history. He was trusted because he was educated.

In response to the rebellion, a majority of slave states passed official laws against teaching enslaved people how to read and write. Black people then learned a different set of skills.

“They certainly had to be able to read people who were their captors. The people who were in control of them,” Gordon-Reed said. “They had to learn to observe and to learn how to deal with people who were holding them in bondage.”

Those weren’t the only things. Enslaved people who were ripped from their homes and families had to learn how to cope. Family for enslaved people wasn’t just their biological mother and father anymore. They had to learn how to form a familial relationship with the people around them.

“If you think about situations where people were sold away from family members, very often, other people in the community would step in and take care of family members,” Gordon-Reed said. “That’s a big part of the Black community that continues to this day. The idea that family can be extended.”