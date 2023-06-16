Juneteenth, Father's Day, and more: Things to do this weekend

DALLAS — Here are two big reasons to double-check your calendar:
- Father's Day is this Sunday
- It's Juneteenth weekend and many companies consider Monday a work holiday
If you don't have any plans, you already know we've got your back with a four-day Weekend Guide!
Keep in mind, there are a few Father's Day events outside of Sunday and Juneteenth events outside of Monday, so check each day if you're looking for other ways to celebrate.
Also, it's gonna be hot, so stay hydrated.
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:
Friday, June 16
Let's start the weekend on a sweet note, shall we?
North Texan-owned cookie dough company Doughp is going all around the state for the Cotsco Roadshow. They'll be making two stops in North Texas, with the first one being in Plano.
From Thursday to Sunday, Doughp will be at the Costco on Dallas Parkway for people to pick up bite-size drops of their edible cookie dough. They'll have three flavors available: Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cookie Monsta (cookies & cream), and their roadshow-exclusive Cold Brew Crew (cold brew-infused cookie dough).
If you can't make it out there this weekend, they're making a stop in McKinney next weekend.
A portion of each Doughp purchase is donated to the SHE RECOVERS Foundation, which helps women with mental health and addiction recovery.
Other events
- "Icons: Bowie to Beyoncé" photography exhibit (Dallas, open until June 22)
- Magic Mike Live (Frisco, running until July 2)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- Logic: The College Park tour (Dallas)
- Candlelight concert: Favorite Anime Themes (Dallas)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- 80's New Wave Dance Party (Dallas)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until July 28)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- NTPA Repertory Theatre presents Grease (Plano, opening weekend)
- Talking Dirty After Dark: Stewpot Story Jam (Dallas)
- Sound of Summer concert at Grandscape (The Colony)
- Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration with Dallas Southern Pride (all weekend)
- Photo exhibition preview: "Portraits of Black Cowboy Culture in Texas" (Dallas)
Saturday, June 17
This weekend may be hot, but there will be no chiller place to be on Saturday than the Main Street Garden Park.
The Dallas Soul Flower Music Fest will fill the park with food, games, local and national musicians (Neo Soul, Soul, R&B, Hip-Hop) and just good vibes.
The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost about $15 each, and attendees 8 and under get in for free.
Other events
- Gimme Gimme Disco - Dance party inspired by ABBA (Dallas)
- Closing weekend for exhibitions at ArtSpace111 (Fort Worth)
- District of Casamigos Barcrawl (Dallas)
- Trap Karaoke (Dallas)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- House vs. Dubstep rave (Dallas)
- Mimosa Bar at Legacy Hall (Plano, Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- African American Heritage/Juneteenth night at Dallas Wings game (Arlington)
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- The Melting Pot Market: Summer Bash! (Dallas)
- Girls Love R&B: A Night in Dallas - Juneteenth edition (Dallas)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Satur-DAZE Day Party (The Colony)
- Ultimate 90s Party with Topanga tribute band (Plano)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Juneteenth 4K Walk & Festival (Dallas)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Father's Day Special at Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse (The Colony, Sat. & Sun)
- Sounds of Summer concert at The Grandscape (The Colony)
- Juneteenth March at William Blair Jr. Park (Dallas)
- Juneteenth Food Festival & Shopping Expo (Dallas)
- Arlington Juneteenth Celebration
- Dallas Cowboys Juneteenth Celebration (Arlington)
- Juneteenth Jam Fest (Irving)
- Pop-up Rest Experience for Black Men
Sunday, June 18
It's Daddy's Day!!
Gifts are great, but don't forget that experiences and quality time can be great gifts, too. So treat your dad or a father figure to something special.
- Father's Day Beers + Brunch (Plano)
- Father's Day Par-tee menu package at Old 75 Beer Garden (Richardson, limited, order in advance)
- Donuts for Dad 5K, Fun Run (McKinney)
- Return of the Father's Day Brunch (The Colony)
- Father's Day BBQ & Brews at Pegasus City Downtown (Dallas)
- Dad's Day Weekend at Holy Grail Pub (Plano)
- Rad Dad Backyard Bash (Garland)
- Dad Joke Tournament (Irving)
- Dallas Juneteenth Festival
Other events
- Wino Wine Fest (Carrollton)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Neo Soul Sunday [Juneteenth Edition] at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Juneteenth Fashion Show (Plano)
- Shake Back Sundays at Level Nightclub (Dallas, every Sunday)
- Mariah the Scientist at Dallas Social Club
- Juneteenth Block Party in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Juneteenth on Main Block Party ft Dru Hill (Dallas)
- Juneteenth Celebration at Topo Chico Stage & Lawn (The Colony)
Monday, June 19
Juneteenth (everywhere, especially Texas)
Juneteenth marks the day the last group of enslaved people were told that they were free.
President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring freedom for "all persons held as slaves." News of the proclamation didn't get to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1865.
African-Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for ages, but it wasn't considered an official U.S. holiday until 2021, with the help of Fort Worth's own Opal Lee.
You can take some time to learn, honor, and celebrate the holiday across North Texas.
- Juneteenth House Party at Double D's (Dallas)
- Juneteenth Experience at the Black Girl Magic Museum (Dallas)
- "The Last to Know" Opal Lee documentary & art exhibit (Frisco)
- Juneteenth Run with Fleet Fleet and Hoka (Dallas)
- Black Excellence Social (Dallas)
- Pop-up day party (Addison)
- Joppa Juneteenth Festival (Dallas)
- Lunch and Learn (Dallas)
- Juneteenth Jubilee (Dallas)
- Manifest Your Purpose: Juneteenth Market (Dallas)
- Panther City Poetry Slam (Fort Worth)
- Art & Vibrations at Black Coffee (Fort Worth)
- Yoga Uncorked & Sound Bath (Fort Worth)
Other events
Other upcoming events: