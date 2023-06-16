Juneteenth, Father's Day, and more: Things to do this weekend

Another four-day guide for your four-day weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Here are two big reasons to double-check your calendar:

Father's Day is this Sunday It's Juneteenth weekend and many companies consider Monday a work holiday

If you don't have any plans, you already know we've got your back with a four-day Weekend Guide!

Keep in mind, there are a few Father's Day events outside of Sunday and Juneteenth events outside of Monday, so check each day if you're looking for other ways to celebrate.

Also, it's gonna be hot , so stay hydrated.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Friday, June 16

Let's start the weekend on a sweet note, shall we?

North Texan-owned cookie dough company Doughp is going all around the state for the Cotsco Roadshow. They'll be making two stops in North Texas, with the first one being in Plano.

From Thursday to Sunday, Doughp will be at the Costco on Dallas Parkway for people to pick up bite-size drops of their edible cookie dough. They'll have three flavors available: Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cookie Monsta (cookies & cream), and their roadshow-exclusive Cold Brew Crew (cold brew-infused cookie dough).

If you can't make it out there this weekend, they're making a stop in McKinney next weekend.

A portion of each Doughp purchase is donated to the SHE RECOVERS Foundation, which helps women with mental health and addiction recovery.

Other events

Saturday, June 17

This weekend may be hot, but there will be no chiller place to be on Saturday than the Main Street Garden Park.

The Dallas Soul Flower Music Fest will fill the park with food, games, local and national musicians (Neo Soul, Soul, R&B, Hip-Hop) and just good vibes.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost about $15 each, and attendees 8 and under get in for free.

Other events

Join us THIS Saturday, 6/17, for the @dallascowboys JUNETEENTH celebration at @attstadium presented by @millerlite 🤠🙌 Opens at 4, catch #DCRB performance at 6:30 pm 🫡 See you there! #Juneteenth #CowboysNation Posted by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Sunday, June 18

It's Daddy's Day!!

Gifts are great, but don't forget that experiences and quality time can be great gifts, too. So treat your dad or a father figure to something special.

Other events

Monday, June 19

Juneteenth (everywhere, especially Texas)

Juneteenth marks the day the last group of enslaved people were told that they were free.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring freedom for "all persons held as slaves." News of the proclamation didn't get to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1865.

African-Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for ages, but it wasn't considered an official U.S. holiday until 2021, with the help of Fort Worth's own Opal Lee.

You can take some time to learn, honor, and celebrate the holiday across North Texas.

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 23-35)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.

Looking for Pride Month events? Click here.