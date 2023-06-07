Taylor Swift, Peaches, and a Girls Only party! Things to do in DFW this weekend

This weekend's looking sweet!

DALLAS — Power through your work, friend. Another fun weekend in North Texas is just ahead.

Try to keep your cool, though! WFAA's weather team says we're climbing back to triple-digit temps.

Here's a look at what's happening:

Friday, July 7

C'mon, Barbies! Lets go party!!

The Sorry Papi Tour is taking over the Dallas House of Blues on Friday night, and only the ladies are allowed inside.

The tour is a women-only reggaetón party meant to create a safe space for women empowerment and self-love.

"The Barbie Movie" is teaming up with the Sorry team for a Texas Takeover this weekend. There will be Barbie-themed drinks, photo ops, and giveaways on top of the all-girl DJ's, surprise performances, bottle service and more.

So starting at 9 p.m., Barbies, leave your Kens at home. The club is full of Barbies and the love is full grown.

(PS: If you can't make this one, sign up for the Fort Worth event coming soon).

Saturday, July 8

The 38th Annual Peach Festival is making Downtown Weatherford a little sweeter starting at 7:30 a.m. when the Peach Pedal Bike Ride kicks off.

There will be peach-flavored drinks, festival food, a peach-filled food competition, and two stages of entertainment. And be sure to swing by WFAA Family First area to visit with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Scoop Jefferson.

Everything ought to be just peachy!

(I hope you're mentally throwing peaches at me instead of tomatoes)!

Sunday, July 9

The Echo Lounge will be full of Swifties Sunday night.

Doors will open at 9 p.m. to celebrate the Friday release of Taylor's re-recorded "Speak Now" album.

As of Thursday afternoon, tickets are available for about $20.

If you can't make this Swiftie event, don't worry! North Texas loves T-Swift, so look around this guide to a few other events.

