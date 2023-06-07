Taylor Swift, Peaches, and a Girls Only party! Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Power through your work, friend. Another fun weekend in North Texas is just ahead.
Try to keep your cool, though! WFAA's weather team says we're climbing back to triple-digit temps.
Here's a look at what's happening:
Friday, July 7
C'mon, Barbies! Lets go party!!
The Sorry Papi Tour is taking over the Dallas House of Blues on Friday night, and only the ladies are allowed inside.
The tour is a women-only reggaetón party meant to create a safe space for women empowerment and self-love.
"The Barbie Movie" is teaming up with the Sorry team for a Texas Takeover this weekend. There will be Barbie-themed drinks, photo ops, and giveaways on top of the all-girl DJ's, surprise performances, bottle service and more.
So starting at 9 p.m., Barbies, leave your Kens at home. The club is full of Barbies and the love is full grown.
(PS: If you can't make this one, sign up for the Fort Worth event coming soon).
Other events
- The Home Edit - Summer of Fun Tour (Richardson)
- Summer Music Series (Plano, every other Friday)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- RuPaul's Drag Race Tour (Grand Prarie)
- Candlelight concert: Classic Rock on Strings (Dallas)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Irving, all weekend)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until July 28)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Photo exhibition: "Portraits of Black Cowboy Culture in Texas" (Dallas, open until July 29)
Saturday, July 8
The 38th Annual Peach Festival is making Downtown Weatherford a little sweeter starting at 7:30 a.m. when the Peach Pedal Bike Ride kicks off.
There will be peach-flavored drinks, festival food, a peach-filled food competition, and two stages of entertainment. And be sure to swing by WFAA Family First area to visit with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Scoop Jefferson.
Everything ought to be just peachy!
(I hope you're mentally throwing peaches at me instead of tomatoes)!
Other events
- Punch Bowl Social Dallas opening party with mechanical bull
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Watermelon Toss at In-Sync Exotics Wildlife (Wylie)
- UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Viewing at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (The Colony, 5 p.m.- 2 a.m.)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- Taylor Swift Night at Hawaiian Waters (The Colony)
- Christmas in July - Lemonade Stand, Bake Sale and Karaoke (Carrollton)
- Broadway Dallas Sip & Sing
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- Gold Cup Quarterfinals (Arlington)
- Bop To The Top tour (Dallas)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Saturday Night Lights with Chantel Jeffries at Happiest Hour (Dallas)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Soul Train Night at Thunderbird Station (Dallas)
Sunday, July 9
The Echo Lounge will be full of Swifties Sunday night.
Doors will open at 9 p.m. to celebrate the Friday release of Taylor's re-recorded "Speak Now" album.
As of Thursday afternoon, tickets are available for about $20.
If you can't make this Swiftie event, don't worry! North Texas loves T-Swift, so look around this guide to a few other events.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Don Toliver - Thee Love Sick Tour (Irving)
- Living Dead Queers monthly drag show (Dallas, 21+)
- Round-Up Saloon Customer Appreciation BBQ (Dallas)
- Shake Back Sundays at Level Nightclub (Dallas, every Sunday)
- Taylor B's Dallas Nights Affair charity event
- Wake-N-Bake Brunch (Richardson)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Meet & Greet, Panel with Jackie Aina and Danessa Myricks (Dallas)
- Marsh "Endless Summer" Day Party (Dallas)
- House of Cheer - The Level Up Tour (Grand Prairie)
- Lola's Local Farmers Market (Fort Worth)
- Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour (Dallas)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (July 14-16)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
