Joe Rogan announces upcoming Dallas show at Majestic Theatre

DALLAS — Stand-up comic and podcaster Joe Rogan announced Wednesday on his Instagram that he's performing a show in Downtown Dallas this summer.

Rogan said the show will be at 8 p.m. on July 29 at Majestic Theatre, located on Elm Street. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

Rogan's show comes after making Texas his permanent residence, where he records his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" from Austin. Rogan's podcasting success comes after 20 years in standup comedy and his continued stint covering the UFC, where he provides color commentary.

Rogan recently sold out the Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth back in April.