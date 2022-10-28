Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween

DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend.
Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight.
The schedule, pending weather, is as follows:
- Saturday, October 29: 17931 Preston Road, Dallas
- Sunday, October 30: 1450 Justin Road, Lewisville
- Monday, October 31: 4677 Preston Road, Frisco
The idea started in 2019 and has become more elaborate year after year. Hundreds will drive through the tunnel of terror each night. Tickets are $29 per vehicle. There's also a costume contest involved.
The best part? Customers will leave with a clean car!
Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the location on the day of the event.
Other local news: