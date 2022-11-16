Mr. 305's performing in Dallas tonight! Here's how you can see him for free

Doors will open for Pitbull's performance at 7:30 p.m. All you have to do is be at least 21 years old, RSVP in advance, and bring your ID.

DALLAS — Forget about tonight's plans and meet Pitbull in Deep Ellum.

You can bring your best friends to see Pitbull in Deep Ellum.

Ok, "Hotel Room Service" aside, Mr. Worldwide himself will actually be performing for free tonight in Dallas. That'll be a part of a collaboration show with Pandora and Ashley Homestore called, "Home On Tour."

Doors will open at The Factory in Deep Ellum at 7:30 p.m. All you have to do is be at least 21 years old, RSVP in advance, and bring your ID.

Keep in mind that admission will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Security will stop people from going in once it reaches capacity, even if you RSVP beforehand. According to The Factory's website, the venue can take in up to 4,300 people.