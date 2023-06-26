'Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!' New exhibit open in Fort Worth museum

The history of "A Very Charlie Brown Christmas" landed in North Texas just in time as locals look for ways to stay cool.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As you search for ways to beat the dangerous triple-digit heat, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is offering an exhibit that just might mentally transport you to a cooler place.

The history of A Very Charlie Brown Christmas is traveling the country and lands in North Texas at a time when people can definitely use a taste of the holidays.

“When it is 105 degrees outside, all you want to think about is snow and enjoying the winter season,” said the museum’s marketing manager Abigail Hafbauer.

The exhibit features stories, memorabilia and more pieces from the Charles Schultz Museum collection. From comic strips to art and more, it is a nostalgic experience that will bring back memories for people of all ages.

“So many people love Snoopy and Woodstock and it has been that way for generations,” said Hafbauer. “These are things you saw your parents, grandparents, or even you collect.”