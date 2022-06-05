FedEx Supply Chain hosting two-day hiring event in North Texas this week

The company is looking to hire 150 full-time employees for their facility on Sandy Lake Road. The positions come with medical coverage and tuition assistance.

COPPELL, Texas — FedEx Supply Chain is looking for about 150 employees to work in their Coppell facility as soon as possible.

The company is hosting a hiring fair in the city for two days to look for full-time workers. They'll be at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 1150 Northpoint Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Face masks will be mandatory at the fair.

This FedEx Supply Chain Facility is on 840 West Sandy Lake Road, near the hiring fair.

Based on the job openings online, the company is mainly looking for Warehouse Workers that'll help load and unload products. There are morning, evening and weekend shifts available, and the starting pay rate is $15.50 per hour.

There are openings available for Maintenance Technicians, Electronic Technicians and more. The facility is also looking for Forklift Operators, but applicants have to have prior experience.

All full-time employee will get vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, training opportunities and other advantages. Medical coverage will be available after the end of the eligibility period.