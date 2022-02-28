Spring Break family fun at the Dallas Museum of Art

Escape to the Dallas Museum of Art and rediscover your creativity with free events and interactive activities during Spring Break week, March 15 - March 18.

DALLAS — REST, RECHARGE & RESTART WITH ART

When: Tuesday, March 15th - Friday, March 18th

Where: Dallas Museum of Art; 1717 North Harwood St.

Relax and Recharge Your Creativity at the Dallas Museum of Art!

Enjoy galleries, experience inspiring spaces and play in art studios. Book guided tours, explore amazing exhibits, see changing landscapes in "Rooted", learn how to save the environment, make posters and more.

Checkout Special Activities Each Day!

Drop in for storytelling and art making with the Dallas Public Library. Sample water coloring and create your own peaceful picture. Rejuvenate with chair massages and Yoga or shop the museum store.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

GENERAL ADMISSION IS FREE

Take DART to St. Paul station, use street parking or DMA garage for $15

Or Spark Your Imagination & Play at Home!

On Wednesday, March 16, drive by the north entrance** of the DMA from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. to pickup FREE art kits with colorful craft activities to enjoy at home - one per child, first come first serve.

(**North entrance is the side facing the Service Rd and Woodall Rogers Frwy.)

