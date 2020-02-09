Expecting a baby? What to know about delivering during COVID-19

f you’re preparing to deliver a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might have a few questions. (Sponsored Content)

(Sponsored Content from Baylor Scott & White Health)



If you’re expecting a baby, you may be wondering how the changes brought on by COVID-19 will impact your pregnancy and delivery. It’s true that COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives — including what it’s like to bring a new life into the world.

But parents-to-be, take heart. It’s still possible to have a safe, healthy, happy delivery. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you approach your due date or scheduled delivery, courtesy of the experts at Baylor Scott & White Health.

First, you are not in this alone. In addition to your partner, family, friends and support system (whether in-person or virtual), the teams of nurses, physicians and staff at the hospital where you will deliver are with you every step of the way.

“Now more than ever, I hope you find confidence in your OB/GYN and care team,” said Paula Smith, DO, maternal fetal medicine specialist. “We are here to listen to your fears, answer your questions and help you have a safe, healthy delivery.”

Throughout the pandemic, labor and delivery teams have continued helping families safely and joyfully welcome their little ones.

The Urizar-Saucedo family is one of those families. Ezra Urizar-Saucedo made his entrance on June 4th at Baylor University Medical Center. His mother, Stephanie, documented their birth story as a symbol of hope for other expecting parents navigating pregnancy amid COVID-19.

“I’m sharing my story today to let other mommas and mommas-to-be out there know that yes, bringing a baby into this pandemic can be scary, but you are not alone,” she said. “You have a whole army on your side.”

Through Baylor Scott & White Health’s COVID-19 Safe Care plan, its labor and delivery teams are taking enhanced precautions to protect you, your baby and your family. These enhanced safety measures include screening of all patients and visitors for COVID-19, COVID-19 testing of all labor and delivery patients, face mask requirements, enhanced cleaning and touch-free protocols, and a designated area for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive labor and postpartum care. You can learn more about what to expect during your upcoming delivery at a Baylor Scott & White hospital, here.

While it is true that some aspects of the birth experience may look different, keep in mind that each and every change you see is in place for your safety and peace of mind.

“Each part of the labor and delivery journey has been thought through to make sure the experience is safe and seamless, so you can focus on the joy of it all, not the fear,” Stephanie said.