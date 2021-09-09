Lewisville Western Days: Live entertainment, kid activities, stage performances, more

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Round Up Your Family & Friends!
Enjoy live music from more than two dozen bands with special featured performances from the Old 97’s and Dwight Yaokam. Check out the Western Market, heritage dancers and the food fairway. See the “World Tamale Eating Championship” or explore kid’s area, inflatables obstacle course and car show.
When:
Friday, Sept. 24 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Where:
Old Town Lewisville – 151 W. Church St.
All ages are welcome!
Free admission for all ages before 7 p.m. on both days. After 7 p.m., admission is $15 per person. Ages 12 & younger are free.
MEET THE TEAM:
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, stop by the WFAA Family First area and visit with Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and Meteorologist Jesse Hawila.
