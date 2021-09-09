x
Lewisville Western Days: Live entertainment, kid activities, stage performances, more

'The West’ comes alive for amazing two days in Lewisville with live entertainment, kid’s activities, stage performances, fun foods and market shopping.
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Round Up Your Family & Friends! 

Enjoy live music from more than two dozen bands with special featured performances from the Old 97’s and Dwight Yaokam. Check out the Western Market, heritage dancers and the food fairway. See the “World Tamale Eating Championship” or explore kid’s area, inflatables obstacle course and car show.

When:
Friday, Sept. 24 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where:
Old Town Lewisville – 151 W. Church St. 

All ages are welcome!

Free admission for all ages before 7 p.m. on both days. After 7 p.m., admission is $15 per person. Ages 12 & younger are free.

MEET THE TEAM:

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, stop by the WFAA Family First area and visit with Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and Meteorologist Jesse Hawila

SPECIAL THANKS: 

City of Lewisville 

Lewisville Parks & Recreation 

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS: 

Bank of Texas 

Baylor, Scott and White 

Parker University 

The Toll Tag  

