Celebrate Independence Day at Lake Dallas City Park - July 3rd, 2021

Come celebrate Independence Day at the “Lake Cities 4th of July” festivities in Lake Dallas with live music, food trucks, games, spectacular fireworks and more.

CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY!

SPECIAL FREE FAMILY FUN EVENT SATURDAY JULY 3rd: Come celebrate Independence Day at the “Lake Cities 4th of July” festivities in Lake Dallas with live music, food trucks, games, spectacular fireworks and more.

SATURDAY, JULY 3rd

9 AM – 10 AM ANNUAL LAKE CITIES PARADE:

See patriotic participants with the cities of Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores. Parade starts and ends at 106 E. Hundley Dr. in Lake Dallas, other streets along the parade route include Falcon Dr., Sycamore St., Falcon Dr, Main St. and Shady Shores Rd. in Lake Dallas.**

ALL AGES WELCOME!

4 PM – 9 PM ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD TRUCKS, VENDOR BOOTHS, GAMES & FIREWORKS

Lake Dallas City Park - 101 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas

Enjoy fun entertainment with three live bands, food trucks, games, balloon artists and face painting, checkout vendor booths and experience the amazing fireworks show. Visit Lakedallas.com for more information.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

4 PM Flag Ceremony

4 PM – 5 PM “The Special Edition” live band

4 PM – 7 PM Bounce Houses

5 PM Kid’s Frozen T-shirt Race Competition

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM “Little Elmo and the Mambo Kings” live band

7 PM – 9 PM “Eleven Hundred Springs” live band

SUNSET or 9 PM Fireworks Show

**SPECIAL NOTE: No organized formal activities between 10 AM and 4 PM. Explore nearby parks, water views and bird watching in Westlake Park in Hickory Creek, in Corinth Community Park and along Lakeshore Rd. and in Shady Shores.

SPECIAL THANKS

Lake Cities – Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, Shady Shores

Parks and Recreation

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS

Bank of Texas

Baylor Scott and White