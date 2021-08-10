x
Family First

Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show: Thrilling air adventures, live performances and more

See soaring fighter jets, aerial performers and flight simulators.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's time to park, picnic and play at the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show!  

Come see the World Class U.S. Navy Blues Angels perform amazing hair-splitting maneuvers and debut their new Super Hornet jet. Watch an outstanding full line-up of precision flyers and aerial performers reach incredible heights and soaring speeds. Enjoy the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and vintage airplanes. 

When: 

  • Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 

2221 Alliance Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas

The acrobatic and airplane performances start at 11 a.m. Click here to see the full list of performances. 

Checkout the kid’s Landing Zone Area with computer games, flight simulators, aviation crafts and food concessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome! 

General admission parking tickets sales end on Friday, Oct. 22. Click here to purchase. 

Meet the team: 

Saturday, Oct. 23, stop by WFAA Family First area and visit with Meteorologist Kyle Roberts and Anchor Kara Sewell from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special thanks: 

Fort Worth Alliance Airport 

Hillwood 

Family First sponsors:

Bank of Texas 

Baylor, Scott and White 

Parker University 

The Toll Tag 

