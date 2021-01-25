Dallas Museum of Art: MAKE! Virtual Family Festival

Come celebrate the Power of Creativity with a specially designed MAKE! Art Kit. From the Dallas Museum of Art & Your Imagination - February 6 - 13

Come celebrate the Power of Creativity with a specially designed MAKE! Art Kit filled with fun, free, weeklong (February 6 - 13) virtual art activities for the entire family.

Pick-up your art kit, open and discover unique crafts, interactive games, scavenger hunts, escape rooms and inspiring artist insights to spark the imagination.

MAKE! Art Kits & Activity Books are available:

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 North Harwood, Dallas 75201

Saturday & Sunday, February 6th & 7th

Pick-Up Time Open: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

NOTE: FIRST COME, first serve basis - one kit per child

NO DRIVE THRU SERVICE will be available Participants must take train or park - then walk to museum entrance near Service Road Woodall Rogers & Harwood St.

After you pick up your MAKE! Art Kit:

Explore the Dallas Museum of Art! Stroll the galleries, explore one-of-a-kind displays and see the special "My | gration Exhibit" with artists from diverse cultures. Sign-in virtually or go online to reserve 'in person' visit times.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

General admission is FREE with advanced 'appointment style' tickets. Limited number of FREE walkup tickets will be available. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!

CLICK HERE for reservations and more information.