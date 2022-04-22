Free Event: Discover more than 200 visual artists, enjoy live music, the children's ARTSTOP area, visit with WFAA personalities, checkout food vendors and more!

RICHARDSON, Texas — Stroll, relax, shop and play at the Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson!

Where: 1321 W. BELT LINE RD - RICHARDSON

When: Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What: Discover more than 200 visual artists from around the country at the Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson. Check out different creative styles or take art home to uplift your spirits from photography, jewelry, wood carving, ceramics, metal works, print making, weaving, paintings, landscape sculptures and more.

Come enjoy live music and acoustic bands, stroll the water trail or kids can explore and express their own creativity in the children's ARTSTOP area and take colorful memories home.

Meet WFAA personalities

When: Saturday, May 7, 12:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.,

Stop by WFAA Family First booth and visit with Daybreak Anchor Marc Istook and Weekend Anchor Cleo Greene.

More info

ALL AGES WELCOME!

ADMISSION IS FREE

FREE PARKING at Richardson High School Football Stadium on Belt Line Road, with free shuttle service throughout the weekend

SPECIAL THANKS: