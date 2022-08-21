Adventures galore at the Dallas Arboretum

Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend

DALLAS — Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend!

Sept. 3-5

It’s adventures galore during Kelley Family Days at the Dallas Arboretum for Labor Day weekend. Explore 66 acres of amazing gardens, fountains, fun statutes and create landscapes.

Come discover where science and fun become one at the Rory Meyer's Children's Adventure Garden, see eight acres of interactive exhibits, hands-on experiments, STEM Stops and energy and sound showcases.

Enjoy foodie specials of $4 brownie sundaes, $2 hot dogs and sweet root beer floats.

Sept. 3

Pack a picnic, see refreshing lake views, checkout Classic Rock concert, meet Dallas Zoo animal ambassadors, stop by Family First area and visit with WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre and Tanya Eiserer and more.

SPECIAL ADMISSION: Enjoy a free admission to the Rory Meyer's Children's Adventure Garden with a paid admission to the Dallas Arboretum Labor Day weekend

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

Sept. 3 activities

Dallas Arboretum

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Live music with flutist Jeong Hoon Lee: Jonsson Color Garden

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. - Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures: Concert Stage & Lawn. Pack a picnic, come & meet animal ambassadors including birds, reptiles & mammals.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Live classic rock music with Monkey Love: Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn

Rory Meyer's Children's Adventure Garden

10:30 a.m. - The Glade Puppet Show: Join turtle, toad and butterfly as they find them right habitat to call home

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Good Vibrations: Wayne Discovery Labs. Come learn the science behind music as you create your own sounds and explore how sound travels.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. - OmniGlobe Demonstrations: Interactive exhibition of planets, sun, ocean currents, Earth's weather patterns and more.

12 p.m. - It's the Pond Life: Live pond environmental investigation

1:30 p.m. - Fruit Tunes: Can you make music with fruit?

3:30 p.m. - DIY Kazoo: Using household objects to create your own kazoo in the exploration center.

