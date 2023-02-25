Pasta making, goat yoga, and a Badu Bash | 30 things to do in DFW this weekend

We found a few fun ways to unwind from the week, starting with the birthday celebration for the queen of Neo Soul.

DALLAS — Is it me, or has this week felt pretty chaotic?

If you, you might be in the same boat as me. You kind of want to go out, but you also kind of want to just relax.

No sweat, friend. We got you! Here are some events we found that are happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 24

Nothing sounds like a good night in Dallas like celebrating hometown icon and the queen of Neo Soul music: Erykah Badu.

The singer-songwriter is celebrating her 52nd birthday with Another Badu Birthday Bash at The Factory in Deep Ellum. She'll be joined by other Dallas natives Marc Rebillet and BigXthaPlug along with musician Raekwon.

Tickets are still available starting at $65. The party starts at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

It's a fun twist in funky town!

Not only will you relax with some morning yoga, but you'll be surrounded (and probably mounted) by some cute baby goats.

Kids as young as 5 are welcome to join. Tickets for 5 to 12-year-olds are about $25 total and around $40 for everyone older.

Remember to dress for the outside weather and bring your own mat.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Put the pre-made noodles away for the day and learn how to make some from scratch.

Eataly Dallas is hosting a class at noon teaching people the art of cavatelli pasta. It'll be a hands-on class to create some Italian cuisine and (if you're at least 21) enjoy a couple glasses of wine along the way!

Two important things:

You have to register by noon on Friday The main dish for this class contains pork

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (March 3-5)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.