Selena, Taylor Swift, Final Four and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Whether or not you're a fan of T-Swift, Selena, basketball or April Fools, there's plenty to do in North Texas this weekend.

DALLAS — There is SO MUCH happening in North Texas this weekend, I'll admit this list alone doesn't do enough justice.

Taylor Swift's coming to Arlington, Women's Final Four is taking over downtown Dallas, Selena fans will be all over ArtPark and Fort Worth will be full of food and wine.

Here's a little bit of everything going on:

Friday, March 31

ArtPark Trinity Groves is celebrating the life of the Tejano music queen!

The park will have plenty of ways to honor Selena's life and music, from a look-a-like contest and a Cumbia dance class to cocktails a tribute "Paint Nite" (which you have to register for in advance).

Friday marks 18 years since Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed by her fan club president.

Other Friday events:

Saturday, April 1

Free Easter photoshoot (Dallas)

Looking for a place to take some cute Spring photos? Ylang 23 and the Jubilee Park & Community Center's got you covered!

The jewelry store located in the Preston Center will open its door from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free Easter photoshoot, complete with real bunnies and a professional photographer.

Families will a free digital copy of their photo from photographer afterwards.

The photoshoot is meant to bring awareness to the community center. During the photoshoot, Ylang 23 will be accepting donations to make Easter baskets for children.

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, April 2

There's no better way to end the weekend than being full of all the food and wine you can handle!

The Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival will be in the city all this weekend, with events happening every day.

With it being a food and wine festival, no one under 21 is allowed.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, which raises money for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.

Other Sunday events:

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 7-9)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.