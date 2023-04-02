Selena, Taylor Swift, Final Four and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — There is SO MUCH happening in North Texas this weekend, I'll admit this list alone doesn't do enough justice.
Taylor Swift's coming to Arlington, Women's Final Four is taking over downtown Dallas, Selena fans will be all over ArtPark and Fort Worth will be full of food and wine.
Here's a little bit of everything going on:
Friday, March 31
ArtPark Trinity Groves is celebrating the life of the Tejano music queen!
The park will have plenty of ways to honor Selena's life and music, from a look-a-like contest and a Cumbia dance class to cocktails a tribute "Paint Nite" (which you have to register for in advance).
Friday marks 18 years since Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed by her fan club president.
Other Friday events:
- Taylor Swift dance parties (Arlington, all weekend)
- Taco pop-up at TUPPS Brewery (McKinney, Friday & Sunday)
- Dirty Pop Party (Dallas)
- Exocticana: Tropical Burlesque Revue & Fundraiser (Denton)
- Toxic - Britney Spears Experience
- Moulin Rouge closing weekend (Dallas)
- Stockyard Championship Rodeo (Fort Worth, multiple dates)
- Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt (Fort Worth)
- Reverse Frozen Fridays happy hour (Arlington, every Friday)
- It's A Vibe: Live Music Friday's (Arlington)
- Poetry Night at Black & Bitter Coffee (Duncanville)
Saturday, April 1
Free Easter photoshoot (Dallas)
Looking for a place to take some cute Spring photos? Ylang 23 and the Jubilee Park & Community Center's got you covered!
The jewelry store located in the Preston Center will open its door from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free Easter photoshoot, complete with real bunnies and a professional photographer.
Families will a free digital copy of their photo from photographer afterwards.
The photoshoot is meant to bring awareness to the community center. During the photoshoot, Ylang 23 will be accepting donations to make Easter baskets for children.
Other Saturday events:
- Dinosaur Adventure (Dallas, Sat. & Sun)
- Taylor Swift concert afterparty (Dallas)
- Taylor Swift Skate Night (Dallas)
- Final Four Super Saturday Concert with Saweetie (Dallas)
- Turtle Creek Chorale Annual Benefit Gala ft. Patti Lupone (Dallas)
- April Fools Comedy Jam starring Mo'Nique (Grand Prairie)
- Bollyfool Masquerade Party (Dallas)
- WWE Wrestlemania Watch Party at Dave & Buster's (Dallas)
- Foolish Games Burlesque Show (Arlington)
- Irving Marathon on Texas Lottery Plaza
- March Madness Party at The HUB (Allen)
- March Madness Watch Party at Legacy Hall (Plano, free)
- Improve Murder Mystery (Dallas)
- Rooftop Cinema Fort Worth presents: Turning Red, Wakanda Forever, 500 Days of Summer
- Sofar Sounds - Old East Dallas
Sunday, April 2
There's no better way to end the weekend than being full of all the food and wine you can handle!
The Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival will be in the city all this weekend, with events happening every day.
With it being a food and wine festival, no one under 21 is allowed.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, which raises money for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.
Other Sunday events:
- New Edition concert ft. Keith Sweat & Guy (Fort Worth)
- BeatStreet Poetry / Open Mic (Dallas)
- Rhythm and Brunch (Addison)
- Sunday Jazz Brunch Buffet (Duncanville , every Sunday)
- Easter Vendor Market (Dallas)
- Dance Party Sundayz (Dallas, every Sunday)
- April Fools Drag Brunch (Plano)
- Neo Soul Sundays (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Brew Year Bash (Fort Worth)
- Patio Paint & Sip (Dallas)
- HUB Shakespeare Festival (Allen)
- Rooftop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 7-9)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: