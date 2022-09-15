Ready for a winter wonderland? World's largest Christmas light maze, village returns to Dallas

Attendees will enjoy a display of over 4 million sparkling lights creating an immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze.

DALLAS — Ready for the holiday spirit, Dallas?

Well, the world's largest Christmas light maze and village, "Enchant," is returning to Dallas and tickets are available! The incredible illuminated winter wonderland will come to Fair Park – and seven other host locations across the U.S. – starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Attendees will enjoy a display of over 4 million sparkling lights creating an immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze. The Enchant village also offers ice-skating, live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and much more.

Tickets for "Enchant" are available online here.

So, what're you waiting for? Make plans with family and friends to "Enchant" your holiday season with memorable, heartwarming fun. Your North Texas winter wonderland awaits!