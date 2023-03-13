Drake and 21 Savage are coming to Texas: Here's when and where

The two rappers will be in Houston and Dallas this summer.

TEXAS, USA — "21... can you do something for me?"

Whatever that "something" is, Texas fans can consider it done in June. Rappers Drake and 21 Savage just announced that they'll be hitting the road this summer.

The "It's All A Blur" tour will kick off in mid June starting in New Orleans. The duo will have 29 concerts from then until early September, including two shows in Texas.

Drake and 21 will be reporting live from "HoustAlantaVegas" (AKA: Houston) on Wednesday, June 21. You can see them perform at the Toyota Center.

The two will then head to Dallas that weekend. Fans can catch them at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, June 24.

Presale tickets will be available this Wednesday, March 15.

The first tickets will be available for Cash App Card customers. You can click here to figure out how to get those tickets. They'll be available from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the next day at 10 p.m.

Other presale tickets will be through Sprite.com. They'll be available on Thursday, March 16, from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. that same day. Keep in mind, start times for that presale will vary by market. so keep our eyes on Sprite's and Drake's website for updates.

Tickets will then be available to the public on Friday, March 17, starting at 12 p.m. At that point, you can head straight to Drake's website.

This'll be Drake's first North American tour since 2018. He and 21 Savage's recent collab album, "Her Loss," was released in November 2022.