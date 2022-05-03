Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel on Thursday

Almost 90 employers are registered for the job fair. Anyone that wants to go should upload their resume in advance.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A job fair will be open Thursday for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

The Dallas All Veterans Job Fair will be at the AT&T Stadium on May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be in the stadium's Endzone West. You'll go through Entry J to enter the stadium, and there will be a one-way flow for people to circle to all employers at the fair.

Almost 90 exhibitors have registered for the fair as of Tuesday, according to the Recruit Military website. They are a variety of job fields coming including construction, medical, administrative and logistics. Employers will have positions available from entry level to senior management.

Before the job fair, people should make a RecruitMilitary profile and upload their resumes to their profile.

You can read the site's online blog if you want help creating your resume. There's also a blog with advice on how to create your "elevator pitch."

At 10 a.m. Thursday, there will be a free seminar called "Key Components for a Successful Job Search Strategy." It'll focus on a "veteran focused approach" to help their job search strategy.