35th Annual Dallas Holiday Parade in jeopardy after Toyota pulls sponsorship

Organizers of the Dallas Holiday Parade are scrambling to foot the bill for the production after Toyota notified them they are scaling back their participation.

DALLAS — As preparations begin for the Dallas Holiday Parade, organizers have learned they’re missing a very critical piece.

“Our dear friends at Toyota, who are the ones that got us down the street, the last five years are withdrawing this year,” said Jeffrey Giles, the executive producer of the event.

The automaker has fit the bill since Children’s Health terminated its sponsorship in 2017.

“Ultimately, there's a myriad of factors that go into this. And I don't pretend to know every single factor,” Giles said. “But at the end of the day, the reality is we are in a recession. And unfortunately, a recession means less sales.”

The presenting sponsorship comes with a hefty price tag.

“They contribute between $250-$300,000,” Giles told.

It's money to fund things like insurance, security, and clean up ... must haves for the show to go on.

In a statement to WFAA, Toyota said:

“For six years, Toyota has sponsored the Dallas Holiday Parade. As we focus our efforts and resources on providing mobility for all, we are looking at alternative ways to support this time-honored tradition.”

In a separate email, the company said they are considering providing Toyota Tundra full-size trucks and Sequoia SUVs to serve as tow parade floats. Giles said Toyota – to their credit – have supported for five years to the tune of $500,000.

"That's a pretty big give, you know,” Giles said.

Giles said they’re now on a time crunch to find new sponsors with big hearts and deep pockets to fill the void.

“My hope is we get a sponsor that steps in and says 'we want to make sure that those kids have that opportunity to make that memory. We want to keep that tradition alive',” Giles said.

The parade has pulled through funding woes before – most recently back in 2017. And this year, they’re praying for yet another Christmas miracle.