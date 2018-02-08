CELEBRATE THE MAGIC OF CREATIVITY!

Tuesday, August 14th

6121 W. Park Blvd. - a100

Inside The Shops at Willow Bend - Plano

2 pm - 8 pm Come Let Your Imagination Run Wild!

Checkout colorful activity studios, live shows and digital galleries. Experience hands-on creative fun with crafting challenges, sculpting creatures, molding characters or painting with watercolors.

Explore adventure labs, car and fashion design centers, the crayon factory, interactive games plus indoor playgrounds and more.

3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Stop by Community First area, pickup fun giveaways and meet WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre and News 8 meteorologist Greg Fields.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

The Crayola Experience

CLICK HERE TO ENJOY A SPECIAL DISCOUNT!

($8 of each pair, or $4 off each ticket)

SPECIAL THANKS:

The Crayola Experience of Plano

Plano Public Library

COMMUNITY FIRST SPONSORS:

WFAA-TV

