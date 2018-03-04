SPRING BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, April 14th

2403 Flora Street

Dallas Arts District

COME CELEBRATE DALLAS ARTS MONTH AT CHANGING PERSPECTIVES!

Experience the sights and sounds of art at this one-of-a-kind Spring Block pARTy featuring the incredible and world-renowned performance company, Australia’s Strange Fruit for two illuminating evening productions fusing the theater, circus and dance!

FREE ADMISSION

6:00 pm – 12 midnight

Enjoy live entertainment, music from regional artists Jesse Frye and more, plus north Texas’ Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, Dallas’ Skyline High School Band 6 pm Kick-off party followed by the Booker T Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Gospel Choir.

Explore handcrafted designs in the ‘Makers and Artisans Faire’, checkout live ‘speed painting’, beats and threads by Durty Laundry DJ Truck, join the dancing in the street sensation and grab some tasty dinner or dessert delights from gourmet food trucks.

Provided by Dallas Arts District

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Visit Community First area, meet WFAA News 8 Anchors Ron Corning and Kara Sewell plus pickup fun giveaways.

8:30 pm & 10:00 pm

Catch two spectacular performances of THE SPHERES, an internationally acclaimed live art centerpiece by Australia's Strange Fruit, entwining giant sculpture orbs, kaleidoscope of lights and larger than life characters atop soaring circus sway poles. Staging location will be in Sammons Park outside the Winspear Opera House.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Dallas Arts District

Dallas Arts Month

Winspear Opera House

COMMUNITY FIRST SPONSORS:

Fios by Frontier

The Crayola Experience of Plano

WFAA-TV

