Enjoy Amazing Animal Adventures!
Saturday, September 29th
9 am - 5 pm
The Dallas Zoo
650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway%
9 am - 5 pm Checkout the newest zoo babies, explore the award-winning 'Hippo Outpost' with incredible underwater views, play in the Children's Zoo, feed the giraffes or your favorite farm yard friend.
Journey through the ‘Giants of the Savanna’, experience the great Safari animals, see special stage shows, join zookeeper demonstrations and get your questions answered.
ALL AGES WELCOME!%
10:30 am - 1:30 pm Stop by Community First area and visit with WFAA Monica Hernandez and meteorologist Kyle Roberts.
Special [September 29th Only] Admission Price: $8.00 (age 3 & up)
Free (age 2 & under)%
Parking: $10 or hop a ride on the DART Rail Red Line
SPECIAL THANKS:
• The Dallas Zoo
• City of Dallas
COMMUNITY FIRST SPONSORS:
• The Crayola Experience
• Nissan