Enjoy Amazing Animal Adventures!



Saturday, September 29th

9 am - 5 pm

The Dallas Zoo

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway% INLINE %



9 am - 5 pm Checkout the newest zoo babies, explore the award-winning ‘Hippo Outpost’ with incredible underwater views, play in the Children's Zoo, feed the giraffes or your favorite farm yard friend. mons Hippo Outpost in the award-winning African waterhole habitat featuring above ground and under water views. % INLINE %

Journey through the ‘Giants of the Savanna’, experience the great Safari animals, see special stage shows, join zookeeper demonstrations and get your questions answered.

ALL AGES WELCOME!% INLINE %



10:30 am - 1:30 pm Stop by Community First area and visit with WFAA Monica Hernandez and meteorologist Kyle Roberts.

Special [September 29th Only] Admission Price: $8.00 (age 3 & up)

Free (age 2 & under)% INLINE %

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway - Dallas

Parking: $10 or hop a ride on the DART Rail Red Line

SPECIAL THANKS:

• The Dallas Zoo

• City of Dallas



COMMUNITY FIRST SPONSORS:

• The Crayola Experience

• Nissan

