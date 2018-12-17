JUMP START YOUR NEW YEAR TOGETHER!

DAY 1 DALLAS

Tuesday, January 1st

3 pm - 7 pm

Free Admission**

3 pm - 7 pm Enjoy games, kid-friendly rides, live bands, Reptile exhibit, face painting, lego stations, festive food vendors and art and crafts activities. Explore adventure centers, smash a car, construct special projects, paint a car, write your New Year's resolutions on the great wall and more.

3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Stop by the WFAA Community First area, visit with News 8 anchor Marie Saavedra and reporter Sean Giggy and pickup fun giveaways.

4 pm, 5 pm & 6 pm Magic show performance times

Now - January 1st School Spirit Contest time enter your school's name and the school with the most votes wins for their school's PTA.

6:45 pm Fireworks Extravaganza - Come experience a 360-degree fireworks show synchronized to the popular music of comic super heroes high above the Esplanade Fountain Plaza.

ALL AGES WELCOME

FREE ADMISSION WITH FREE TICKETS**

LOCATION: Centennial Building @ Fair Park, 1010 1st Ave - Dallas

PARKING: $10 or catch DART to main entrance gate

**Can register at event gate or skip the line and pre-register for advanced free tickets before January lst online and entered into raffle to win major prizes from Top Golf, the Mavericks, the Ultimate Escape Room Dallas, Disney on Ice and more.

Day 1 Dallas

PLAY WITH S PURPOSE: Day 1 Dallas benefits the Vogel Alcove, a non-profit educational and therapeutic center for homeless children and their families ans has served families for more than 30 years helping to provide specialized teachers to address developmental needs to break the cycle of education gaps of children who are experiencing homelessness.

SPECIAL THANKS:

-Day 1 Dallas

-The Vogel Alcove

COMMUNITY FIRST SPONSORS:

-The Crayola Experience of Plano

-Children's Health

