Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell

FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts.

The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here are the details:

When:

Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All in-bound traffic closes at 1:30 p.m.

Air teams and aerial performances run 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For list and description of performances click here.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walk the Flight Line to touch, tour and explore real fighter jets, High-Tech aircraft and transport planes.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cruise through the kid’s Landing Zone area with interactive exhibits, flight simulators, games, and food concessions.

Where:

Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.

All ages are welcome!

One General Admission Access Parking Ticket per vehicle, must be purchased online (no tickets sold onsite), click here.

Meet the Team:

Swing by WFAA Family First area and visit with WFAA’s William Joy and Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport

Hillwood