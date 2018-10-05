asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Ready to celebrate mom this weekend? Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13. Check out these special discounts and deals for moms!

(Note--- All locations may not participate in the listed offers, so it's a good idea to check in advance!)

On May 13, mothers can choose a free entree from a special Hooters Mother’s Day Menu.

At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, moms get a $25 dining card, when they eat at a participating location over Mother’s Day weekend.

This Mother’s Day, TCBY is honoring moms with a free six-ounce cup or cone of froyo.

All weekend at the Melting Pot, they're offering a special 3-Course "Moms' Favorite" menu along with $15 Bottomless MOMosas, and $8 MOM-berries!

At Long John Silver’s, the Mother’s Day special is a buy one platter, get one free and it's good now through Sunday. Click here for the coupon.

